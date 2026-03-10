Menu
One Dose of HPV Vaccine to Protect Daughters from Cervical Cancer: CM Dr. Yadav

Appeals to Sisters and Daughters to Avail Themselves of Protection Healthy Women are Foundation of Empowered Society Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Gifts Development Works over ₹37 Crore in Jabalpur State Government Empowering Women from ‘Ladli Behna’ to ‘Ladli Laxmi’ Daughters CM Dr. Yadav Extends Greetings on the Upcoming Festivals of Navratri and Gudi Padwa
Published 10 March 2026, 08:26 IST

