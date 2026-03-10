One Dose of HPV Vaccine to Protect Daughters from Cervical Cancer: CM Dr. Yadav
Appeals to Sisters and Daughters to Avail Themselves of Protection
Healthy Women are Foundation of Empowered Society
Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Gifts Development Works over ₹37 Crore in Jabalpur
State Government Empowering Women from ‘Ladli Behna’ to ‘Ladli Laxmi’ Daughters
CM Dr. Yadav Extends Greetings on the Upcoming Festivals of Navratri and Gudi Padwa
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow Us :
Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.