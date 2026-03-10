One Dose of HPV Vaccine to Protect Daughters from Cervical Cancer: CM Dr. Yadav

Appeals to Sisters and Daughters to Avail Themselves of Protection Healthy Women are Foundation of Empowered Society Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Gifts Development Works over ₹37 Crore in Jabalpur State Government Empowering Women from ‘Ladli Behna’ to ‘Ladli Laxmi’ Daughters CM Dr. Yadav Extends Greetings on the Upcoming Festivals of Navratri and Gudi Padwa