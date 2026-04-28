Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homedhbrandpr

One lakh new recruitments in police this year: Chief Minister

Appointment letters handed over to 936 Head Operators/Head Operators (Mechanical) selected in Uttar Pradesh Police Telecommunication Department Chief Minister handed appointment letters to 10 newly selected candidates on stage, said work with integrity if recruitment has been done honestly UP Police is indirectly contributing to India’s economic growth: CM Yogi
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 April 2026, 12:26 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us