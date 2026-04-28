One lakh new recruitments in police this year: Chief Minister
Appointment letters handed over to 936 Head Operators/Head Operators (Mechanical) selected in Uttar Pradesh Police Telecommunication Department
Chief Minister handed appointment letters to 10 newly selected candidates on stage, said work with integrity if recruitment has been done honestly
UP Police is indirectly contributing to India’s economic growth: CM Yogi
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