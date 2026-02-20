Menu
One Year, Exceptional: Rekha Gupta Government Presents Its Record of Service and Good Governance

From Antyodaya to Modernisation: 365 Days Dedicated to the Welfare of Every Section From Yamuna Cleaning to Waste Mountains: Scientific Solutions Delivered to Delhi’s Long-Standing Problems: CM Rekha Gupta The Era of Announcements Ends; The Year of Results Begins: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta
Note: This is sponsored content.

Published 20 February 2026, 12:33 IST

