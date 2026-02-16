<p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai said that the historic public mandate received on this day last year in all 10 municipal corporations of the state, including the capital Raipur, is a testament to the unwavering trust of the people. He said the results reflect the public’s clear faith in good governance, transparency, and development.</p> <p>The Chief Minister was recalling the mandate received on the same date a year ago while meeting Raigarh Mayor Shri Jeevardhan Chauhan during his visit to Raigarh on Sunday. He said that Shri Chauhan’s journey from a humble beginning of being a tea seller to Mayor is a living example of the true strength of democracy and the blessings of the people.</p> <p>Chief Minister Shri Sai said that the government is fulfilling every promise made during the urban local body elections with full commitment on the ground. He said steady and tangible progress is being made in expanding cleanliness, drinking water supply, roads, street lighting, and other civic amenities. He added that establishing good governance in urban areas, expanding modern facilities, and ensuring simple, accessible, and transparent services to citizens remain top priorities. The state government has placed special emphasis on effective implementation of schemes by linking urban development with public trust and public participation.</p> <p>Chief Minister Shri Sai said that under the present government in Chhattisgarh, significant achievements have been recorded in urban development, including expansion of housing, sanitation, water supply, sewerage, green public transport, digital services, and basic infrastructure. A large number of houses have been completed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), and work on new targets is progressing rapidly. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, urban bodies in the state have performed excellently through solid waste management, garbage-free city ratings, and national-level awards. The AMRUT 2.0 Mission has accelerated water supply and sewerage projects, while modern and environment-friendly public transport has been promoted in cities through the PM e-Bus service. Urban infrastructure has been strengthened through the 15th Finance Commission and the Mukhyamantri Nagarotthan Yojana.</p> <p>He said that modern study centres such as Nalanda complexes are being expanded for youth. Additionally, citizens are being provided services at home through “Mor Sangwari Seva” and various e-governance platforms. These coordinated efforts are continuously strengthening good governance, transparency, and public amenities in urban areas.</p> <p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated all Mayors and representatives of urban local bodies and said that public trust is the government’s greatest asset. He said the government will further strengthen this commitment to development, trust, and accountability while continuing sustained efforts to make the state’s cities prosperous, modern, and self-reliant.</p>