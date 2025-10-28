<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that Diwali is an auspicious time when initiating welfare projects is considered highly propitious. He stated that the government is committed to ensuring that every developmental scheme reaches the doorsteps of the people. The Chief Minister said, “Our aim is to move forward on the path of equal opportunity and inclusive development by taking along every section of society.” He stated that the state government is dedicated to delivering happiness and convenience to the last person in line, embodying Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s vision of ‘Antyodaya’.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav addressed the Bhoomi Poojan and ‘Samajik Samrasta Sammelan’ at Blue Lotus Garden, Indore, on Monday. He performed the Bhoomi Poojan for a ₹30 crore sewer line project under the AMRUT 2.0 Yojana in Sudama Nagar Sectors D and E, falling under Assembly Constituency No. 4. The project will include 34.235 kilometers of new sewer lines and will provide permanent relief to citizens from drainage blockages, significantly improving the city’s sanitation system. The Chief Minister said the state government has taken several historic steps to empower tribal and underprivileged communities. He stated that for the first time, a cabinet meeting was held in Jabalpur in honor of Rani Durgavati, and a university was established in Khargone in the name of Tantya Mama. CM Dr. Yadav said, “We are committed to honoring the contributions of great personalities from every community.”</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav, highlighting the economic progress of Madhya Pradesh, said that the state’s annual budget, which was once around ₹20,000 crore, has now expanded to ₹4 lakh crore. He said, “To ensure that farmers receive fair prices for their produce, our government procured wheat at ₹2,600 per quintal, an example of our pledge to honour the dignity of farmers.” The Chief Minister said that, in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Vision 2047 – Amrit Kaal, new standards of development are being set in Madhya Pradesh. He stated that a modern metropolitan circuit is being developed connecting Indore and Bhopal, which will include Malwa among the nation’s leading development hubs.</p><p>MLA Malini Gaud, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and Sumit Mishra also addressed the gathering. They said that Chief Minister Dr. Yadav’s spirit of public service and his policy of social harmony have helped establish a new political culture in the state.</p><p>On the occasion, Minister Tulsiram Silawat, MLA Manoj Patel, former Mayor Krishna Murari Moghe, Chairman of the Safai Karmachari Commission Pratap Karosiya, along with Nishant Khare, Sawan Sonkar, Sumit Mishra, representatives from various organizations and a large number of citizens were present.</p>