Over 150 global companies keen to invest in UP: Yogi govt steps up talks with Japan, Singapore, and Gulf investors

<p>One-on-one meetings underway in Germany, France, and Russia; Taiwanese investment in electronics set to rise</p><p>UP gears up for major MoUs; connects with leading South Korean firms as well for investment</p><p>With Rs 15 lakh crore already invested, Yogi govt now targets global investors </p><p><strong>Lucknow, October 15:</strong> The Yogi Adityanath government is accelerating efforts to transform Uttar Pradesh into an industrial powerhouse and a $1 trillion economy by 2030. With investments worth Rs 15 lakh crore already grounded, the government is now focusing on attracting foreign investors to establish large-scale industries across the state.</p><p>According to a report by Invest UP, over 150 companies from Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Germany, France, Russia, Taiwan, and Gulf nations have expressed strong interest in investing in Uttar Pradesh. The government is conducting one-on-one meetings with global entrepreneurs and preparing to sign multiple MoUs to formalize upcoming projects.</p><p><strong>Focus Country Initiatives</strong></p><p>Japan: The Invest UP team held several key meetings during the World Expo in Osaka, maintaining close coordination with JETRO and Indian diplomatic missions. So far, 30 Japanese companies have held one-to-one meetings, with some projects already at the groundbreaking stage.</p><p>South Korea: The Indian Chamber of Commerce has been onboarded as a partner, with an MoU in progress. Contacts have been established with 25 top Korean firms, alongside regular policy dialogues and promotional exchanges with Indian embassies.</p><p>Europe (Germany, France, Russia): Through partnerships with the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, multiple B2G meetings and roundtables have been held in India and Russia. Over 13 European companies have expressed investment interest in Uttar Pradesh.</p><p>Taiwan: Invest UP engaged with over 40 Taiwanese companies during the Electronica India Expo 2025 in Bengaluru, opening vast potential in electronics manufacturing.</p><p>Singapore and Gulf Countries: Virtual conferences with Indian missions in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and Singapore connected the state with 20 Gulf-based and 25 Singaporean companies, many exploring projects in IT, infrastructure, and renewable energy.</p><p>The Chief Minister has directed officials to ensure seamless facilitation for global investors. The growing wave of foreign investment is expected to boost employment, expand production capacity, and make Uttar Pradesh a leading industrial hub of India.</p>