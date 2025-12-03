Panchayat & Rural Development Department plays crucial role in improving living standards: CM Dr. Yadav

<p><strong>Rural Development Department must implement schemes in line with holistic village development<br>Action Plan to strengthen & develop semi-urban and large Gram panchayats<br>CM Dr. Yadav Reviews Panchayat & Rural Development Department<br>Two-Year achievements and innovations reviewed—Directions given for upcoming action plan</strong></p>.<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav emphasised the crucial role of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department in generating employment at the village level, promoting cleanliness and connecting villages to the mainstream of development through roads. These activities significantly contribute to improving the living standards of common people. Aligning with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047, the department's programs and schemes will play a key role in realising this dream.</p><h3><strong>Meeting and Review</strong></h3><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav addressed a meeting on the department's achievements and priorities in the Assembly's committee hall, attended by Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Shri Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State Smt. Radha Singh, Chief Secretary Shri Anurag Jain, Additional Chief Secretary Shri Neeraj Mandloi and departmental officials. The presentations highlighted two years of achievements and innovations in schemes such as Mahatma Gandhi NREGA, Panchayati Raj, PMAY-Gramin, Swachh Bharat Mission, State Rural Livelihood Mission, PM Krishi Sinchayi Yojana, PM Poshan Shakti Nirman, MP Rural Road Development Authority and Rural Engineering Service, along with directives for the formulation of future action plans.</p><h3><strong>Integrated Village Development Directives</strong></h3><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav directed the integrated implementation of schemes under the holistic village development concept, involving agriculture, cooperation, fisheries and related departments. He instructed speeding up the Mukhyamantri Vrindavan Gram Yojana, preparing action plans to empower semi-urban and large gram panchayats, and developing roads and infrastructure through coordinated efforts between panchayats and urban bodies.</p><h3><strong>Two-Year Achievements</strong></h3><ul><li><p>Approved 2,472 Gram Seva Sadan (panchayat bhawans) at Rs 922.20 crore, 106 Atal Sushasan Bhawans at Rs 557 crore, and 5 Atal Jila Sushasan Bhawans at Rs 50 crore.</p></li><li><p>Sanctioned 3,560 community buildings at Rs 855 crore.</p></li><li><p>Approved Rs 7.50 crore for fencing at 231 Narmada Parikrama shelters and 89 river origin sites for plantation.</p></li><li><p>Selected villages in 155 assembly constituencies under Mukhyamantri Vrindavan Gram Yojana.</p></li><li><p>Completed 60,428 works worth Rs 1,368 crore under Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan 2024; Rs 3,000 crore works targeted for 2025.</p></li><li><p>Executed 31,142 works worth Rs 750 crore under Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam.</p></li><li><p>Generated 1,897 lakh person-days under MGNREGA in 2024-25 and 1,404 lakh in 2025-26.</p></li><li><p>Khargone district won the National Water Award 2024 first prize under the ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign.</p></li><li><p>Built 1,224 water conservation structures under PMKSY, creating irrigation for 6,170 hectares, 67 farmer service-cum-custom hiring centres via FPOs.</p></li><li><p>Benefited 44.22 lakh students in 2024-25 and 37.23 lakh till Oct 2025 under PM Poshan Shakti Nirman.</p></li><li><p>Enrolled 11.27 lakh families as Lakhpati Didis under the State Rural Livelihood Mission.</p></li><li><p>Trained 19,995 rural youth for jobs, employed 16,975, linked 65,000 to self-employment; provided Rs 5,658 crore bank linkage to 2.36 lakh groups; onboarded 3,395 SHGs online.</p></li><li><p>Approved 11.46 lakh houses against 11.72 lakh target under PMAY-Gramin, ranking MP first nationally.</p></li><li><p>Built 2.87 lakh individual toilets and 1,417 community complexes under Swachh Bharat; declared 21,186 villages ODF Plus; 73 biogas plants under Gobardhan; 16,056 villages with solid waste managed.</p></li><li><p>Approved 30,900 km roads worth Rs 21,630 crore under the CM Majra-Tola Road Scheme.</p></li></ul><h3><strong>Innovations Introduced</strong></h3><ul><li><p>Using satellite imagery and a connectivity survey mobile app for identifying remote settlements.</p></li><li><p>Drone monitoring for Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam works.</p></li><li><p>Developed Planner software for gram panchayat annual plans, Sipri software for scientific selection of water conservation/plantation/infra works; AI dashboard for monitoring.</p></li><li><p>Started 72 livelihood libraries for rural children/youth education and competitive exams.</p></li><li><p>Launched decentralised skill training in Naxal-affected districts.</p></li><li><p>Onboarded 1,258 SHGs as insurance sakhi with LIC support.</p></li><li><p>Initiated SHG training on the Learning Management System, an app for monitoring SHG meetings.</p></li><li><p>Added sanitation topics to the school curriculum.</p></li></ul><h3><strong>Future Action Plan</strong></h3><ul><li><p>Ensure timely, quality completion of approved activities.</p></li><li><p>Boost panchayat income sources for Atmanirbhar Panchayat.</p></li><li><p>Develop selected villages as model grams under Mukhyamantri Vrindavan Gram Yojana.</p></li><li><p>Rationalise MP Gram Panchayat Rules for semi-urban/large panchayats; a centralised online portal for rural colony registration/development.</p></li><li><p>Implement CM Sugam Samparkta Pariyojana for dual connectivity.</p></li><li><p>Ongoing arrangements for nutritious breakfast under Yashoda Dugdh Praday Yojana for anganwadi children and up to Class 8.</p></li><li><p>Mechanised kitchen sheds in Sandipani schools via SHGs.</p></li><li><p>Behaviour change campaigns via social media for sanitation.</p></li></ul><h3><strong>Key Highlights</strong></h3><ul><li><p>Panchayat and Rural Development Department's a vital role in village employment, cleanliness, and road connectivity to the development mainstream.</p></li><li><p>Contribution to PM Modi's 2047 developed India vision through department schemes.</p></li><li><p>Maximise IT-linked modern tech in scheme implementation/monitoring.</p></li><li><p>Integrated holistic village development with related departments.</p></li><li><p>Accelerate Mukhyamantri Vrindavan Gram Yojana; empower semi-urban/large panchayats.</p></li><li><p>Major achievements in infrastructure, water conservation, housing, livelihoods, and sanitation as listed.</p></li></ul>