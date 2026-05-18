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Paperless Work Culture being Encouraged in State: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav

Chief Justice of India Justice Shri Suryakant Appreciates State’s Initiative Environment to Benefit from Green Governance Digital Empowerment to Help Make Government Functioning More Transparent
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Published 18 May 2026, 06:44 IST

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