Paperless Work Culture being Encouraged in State: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav

<p>Under the directions of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, a paperless work culture is being continuously promoted across Madhya Pradesh. Citizens can now access 1,700 services from 56 government departments through a single platform — the MP e-Service Portal and mobile application. Cyber tehsils have already been established in the state, and this innovation has also received the Prime Minister’s Award. The country’s first cyber registration office has been launched in Bhopal. The state has also introduced the e-Zero FIR system.</p><p>Proceedings of the Council of Ministers have become completely paperless, resulting not only in time savings but also in enhanced administrative transparency. Alongside good governance, the state is promoting green governance. Through these innovations, access to welfare schemes and citizen-centric services is being made easier, simpler, and more convenient for the common people.</p><p>Chief Justice of India Justice Shri Suryakant, during a programme in Jabalpur, appreciated the initiatives being undertaken in Madhya Pradesh to promote a paperless working system. He said that Madhya Pradesh is continuously moving towards becoming a completely paperless state, which will also support environmental conservation.</p><p><strong>New Dimensions of Good Governance Being Established</strong></p><p>Inspired by Prime Minister Shri Modi’s mantra of good governance and guided by the principle of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance, ’ Chief Minister Dr. Yadav is actively working to establish new benchmarks of good governance in the state.</p><p>Through digital platforms, monitoring of files in offices, time-bound disposal, and accountability have been strengthened. This has helped reduce corruption, increase transparency, and accelerate administrative processes. Citizens are receiving timely services through Public Service Centres, while the CM Helpline is ensuring quick resolution of public grievances.</p><p>Through the Sampada 2.0 software system, property registration services have become simpler and more accessible. Citizens can now register documents from their homes. E-technology is also being used for the service and execution of warrants and summons, making Madhya Pradesh the first state in the country to implement such a system.</p><p><strong>Judicial Administration Transforms in the Era of Technology</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav believes that transparency and accountability are the two strong pillars of good governance and complement each other. Transparency strengthens accountability, while accountability itself promotes transparency.</p><p>Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Modi, the digital revolution has strengthened service delivery systems and accountability across the country. Technology has emerged not only as an instrument of social transformation but also as a key driver of systemic reforms.</p><p>In this changing technological era, courts in the state are also undergoing rapid transformation. For years, judicial processes were based on paper records. From FIRs and charge sheets to case diaries, medical reports, forensic reports, summons, warrants, and final judgments, every stage involved physical exchange of documents. Now, through digital transformation, the state is moving towards “end-to-end e-proceedings.”</p><p>Systems such as e-filing, e-summons, Digital Case Management Systems (CMS), and Electronic Document Management Systems are making judicial administration more efficient. Continuous efforts are also being made to establish a paperless system in the Advocate General’s Office. Modern technologies are increasingly being used for case management, digital records, online case tracking, and departmental coordination.</p><p><strong>Legal Awareness a Priority for the State Government</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav believes that it is important for every individual to know their rights. Increasing legal awareness among weaker sections, women, and senior citizens is a priority for the State Government. He emphasised that the language of law should be simple enough for those seeking justice to understand easily.</p><p>The State Government is continuously working to increase legal awareness among the general public. In the digital era, empowering legal processes through technology will help make the justice system more transparent and user-friendly, thereby strengthening and revitalising the democratic system.</p>