People’s unwavering trust is our strength for State’s development and welfare: CM Dr. Yadav
Sidhi’s ‘Panja Dari’ to be given global recognition
New college to open in Bahri—Science & Commerce streams to be introduced in colleges at Singhawal and Deosar
Full-Time additional collector court to be established in Deosar
500-metre-long bridge to be built over Gopad river—Causeway to be constructed over Mahan river
64.54-km two-lane road to be constructed from Bahri to Churhat
All types of industries to be established in Sidhi
‘Sankalp Se Samadhan Maha Abhiyan–1’ to be conducted from January 12 to March 31
CM Performs Bhoomi Poojan and inauguration of 209 development works worth ₹201 crore in Sidhi district
