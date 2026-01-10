People’s unwavering trust is our strength for State’s development and welfare: CM Dr. Yadav

Sidhi’s ‘Panja Dari’ to be given global recognition New college to open in Bahri—Science & Commerce streams to be introduced in colleges at Singhawal and Deosar Full-Time additional collector court to be established in Deosar 500-metre-long bridge to be built over Gopad river—Causeway to be constructed over Mahan river 64.54-km two-lane road to be constructed from Bahri to Churhat All types of industries to be established in Sidhi ‘Sankalp Se Samadhan Maha Abhiyan–1’ to be conducted from January 12 to March 31 CM Performs Bhoomi Poojan and inauguration of 209 development works worth ₹201 crore in Sidhi district