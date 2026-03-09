<p>On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated and launched major infrastructure projects worth over ₹18,000 crore for Delhi, including the inauguration of two Delhi Metro corridors and the foundation stone for three new corridors under Phase V(A). Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, stating that the projects will significantly improve connectivity, safety and convenience for lakhs of residents, particularly women. She highlighted that the Delhi Government, guided by the Prime Minister’s vision of hard work, honesty and Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, has undertaken several initiatives in areas such as public transport, welfare schemes, digital governance, education, women’s empowerment and urban infrastructure.</p>.<p>Major Pointers</p><p>\t•\tPrime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated two new Delhi Metro corridors and laid the foundation stone for three new corridors under Phase V(A).</p><p>\t•\tThe projects dedicated to Delhi are worth over ₹18,000 crore and will strengthen public transport connectivity in the capital.</p><p>\t•\tThe visit and announcements on International Women’s Day were described by Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta as a major gift to the people of Delhi, especially women.</p><p>\t•\tThe two inaugurated Metro corridors include:</p><p>\t•\tMajlis Park to Maujpur–Babarpur (approx 12 km)</p><p>\t•\tMajlis Park to Deepali Chowk (approx 9 km)</p><p>\t•\tThese corridors will improve travel for lakhs of residents and provide Metro connectivity for the first time to several Trans-Yamuna areas, including Wazirabad, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Karawal Nagar.</p><p>\t•\tThe foundation stone for three additional Metro corridors was also laid to further expand Delhi’s Metro network.</p><p>\t•\tTrial operations of the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway were also described as another significant development for Delhi.</p><p>\t•\tThe Chief Minister stated that the Delhi Government has completed one year in office and has worked with dedication and honesty following the Prime Minister’s governance mantra.</p><p>\t•\tKey priority areas of the Delhi Government include:</p><p>\t•\tAyushman Bharat implementation</p><p>\t•\tCleaning of the Yamuna</p><p>\t•\tAddressing landfill mountains</p><p>\t•\t70 Atal Canteens have been launched in Delhi, providing affordable meals to the poor, dependents and labourers.</p><p>\t•\tAround 70,000 people receive meals daily through these canteens.</p><p>\t•\tWith support from the Central Government, steps are being taken to address pollution and waterlogging in Delhi.</p><p>\t•\tAfter nearly 50 years, a new drainage master plan has been prepared to address waterlogging and pollution issues.</p><p>\t•\tUnder the Ladli Scheme, nearly ₹200 crore has been disbursed to around 70,000 girls, clearing long-pending payments that had earlier remained unclaimed.</p>