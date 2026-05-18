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“PM Shri Air Ambulance Service” Ensuring Lifesaving Treatment by Overcoming Distance, Resource Gaps and Financial Constraints

A New Hope for Critically Ill Patients 140 Patients Benefited So Far
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Published 18 May 2026, 06:50 IST

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