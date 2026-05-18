“PM Shri Air Ambulance Service” Ensuring Lifesaving Treatment by Overcoming Distance, Resource Gaps and Financial Constraints

<p>Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, the State Government is continuously working with commitment to ensure accessible, prompt, and quality healthcare services for every citizen of Madhya Pradesh. Several innovative initiatives are being undertaken to expand modern healthcare facilities, strengthen emergency medical services, and ensure better access to treatment in remote areas. In this direction, the ‘PM Shri Air Ambulance Service’ was launched in the state in May 2024, and it is now emerging as a lifesaving initiative for critically ill patients, accident victims, and disaster-affected individuals.</p><p>This ambitious service launched by the State Government is proving extremely beneficial in situations where patients need to be transported to advanced medical institutions within the ‘golden hour’. Under the service, one helicopter ambulance and one fixed-wing converted flying ambulance are being operated along with trained medical and paramedical teams. The system functions in accordance with prescribed state and national standards and emergency medical protocols. Through air ambulance services, advanced medical care is being made available in a significantly shorter time, greatly increasing the chances of saving patients’ lives.</p><p>The State Government has ensured that financial constraints do not become an obstacle in treatment for any patient. Beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme are being provided completely free air ambulance services to all government and Ayushman-recognized hospitals within and outside the state. The entire cost is being borne by the State Government. Non-Ayushman category patients are also being provided this service free of cost for transportation to government hospitals within the state. Similarly, victims of road accidents, industrial accidents, and disasters are being provided free transportation facilities to any government or private hospital within or outside the state. Since the launch of the service in May 2024, a total of 140 patients have benefited. The service has proved crucial in ensuring timely treatment for several critically ill patients.</p><p><strong>Remote Area Patients Receiving Prompt Medical Assistance</strong></p><p>Recently, the case of four-month-old Master Ayansh Masram, a resident of Deori Bujurg village in Katangi development block of Balaghat district, highlighted the sensitivity and usefulness of this service. Ayansh, suffering from a serious heart ailment, was identified during a special camp organized under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram. Treatment in a metropolitan city was beyond the means of the financially weak family, but due to the promptness of the district administration and the State Government’s sensitive initiative, the child was transported through the PM Shri Air Ambulance Service to Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital in Mumbai, where his treatment and necessary surgery are being conducted free of cost under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.</p><p>The emotional response of the child’s family reflects that this government initiative is not merely a scheme, but a new hope for life for needy families.</p><p><strong>Sensitive and Strong Healthcare System</strong></p><p>The PM Shri Air Ambulance Service is not only giving a new direction to emergency medical transportation, but is also ensuring that distance, lack of resources, or economic conditions do not become barriers to lifesaving treatment for any citizen.</p><p>The case of 32-year-old Smt. Sandhya Dubey, a resident of Singrauli, also demonstrated the life-saving role of the PM Shri Air Ambulance Service. When she developed severe health complications and septicemia, the district administration acted with urgency and sensitivity to airlift her to AIIMS Bhopal for advanced treatment.</p><p>These examples clearly show that the Madhya Pradesh Government does not want healthcare services to remain limited to urban areas alone, but is committed to delivering modern and prompt medical facilities to the last person in society.</p>