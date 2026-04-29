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PM Shri Modi Observes ‘Vikramaditya Vedic Clock’ at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Describes it as Unique Confluence of Modern Technology and Ancient Knowledge
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Published 29 April 2026, 13:53 IST

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