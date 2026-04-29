<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi closely observed the world’s unique ‘Vikramaditya Vedic Clock’ installed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple complex in Varanasi. He appreciated the display of Indian Panchang, muhurat, and planetary (grah-nakshatra) calculations on its digital interface, calling it a remarkable blend of modern technology and ancient wisdom.</p><p>The Vikramaditya Vedic Clock was first installed in 2024 in Ujjain, known as the centre of ‘kaal ganana’. In line with the vision of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav to preserve and revitalise India’s glorious heritage, such clocks are now being installed across all Jyotirlingas. The first clock was dedicated to Baba Vishwanath. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav presented this clock to Yogi Adityanath on Vaishakh Krishna Paksha Pratipada (3 April 2026), and it was installed in the temple premises on 4 April.</p><p>The Vikramaditya Vedic Clock integrates all components of Vedic ‘kaal ganana’. It operates on sunrise—displaying time according to the local sunrise at a specific location while also aligning with Indian Standard Time. The clock provides detailed information, including Vedic time, location, Indian Standard Time, Bhartiya Panchang, Vikram Samvat month, planetary positions, bhadra sthiti and lunar position.</p><p><strong>Explained: The ‘Vikramaditya Vedic Clock’</strong></p><p><strong>Bharat ka Samay – Prithvi ka Samay</strong></p><p>Developed by Maharaja Vikramaditya Research Centre, Ujjain, under the Culture Department, this is the world’s first clock based on Indian kaalganana. It is an innovative effort to revive India’s ancient time-calculation system using modern digital technology.</p><p>Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the clock in Phalgun 2080, Krishna Paksha, Panchami, Varun Muhurat (13th muhurat) on 29 February 2024.</p><p><strong>Vedic Time System</strong></p><p>This clock measures the time between one sunrise and the next sunrise.</p><p>Sunrise to Sunset = 15 muhurat</p><p>Sunset to Next Sunrise = 15 muhurat</p><p>Total = 30 muhurat (one complete Vedic day)</p><p><strong>Muhurat, Kala and Kashta</strong></p><p>Each muhurat is generally about 48 minutes; however, its duration varies depending on geographical location, sunrise and sunset timings, and the solar angle.</p><p>· 1 muhurat = 30 kala</p><p>· 1 kala = 96 seconds</p><p>· 1 kala = 30 kashta</p><p>· 1 kashta = 3.2 seconds</p><p>Thus, the system follows a structured hierarchy: 30 muhurat : 30 kala : 30 kashta</p><p>These durations may vary depending on the observer’s location.</p><p><strong>Basis of Time Calculation</strong></p><p>The clock determines time by integrating the sun’s angle with the observer’s geographic location. Vedic time is calculated and displayed based on the precise local sunrise.</p><p><strong>Information Displayed on the Clock</strong></p><p>Vedic Time, Indian Standard Time, Location, Panchang, Vikram Samvat, Tithi, Muhurat, Yog, Karan, Nakshatra, Surya Rashi and Chandra Rashi.</p><p>Under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Madhya Pradesh government is continuously working to preserve India’s historical legacy. After Varanasi, similar Vedic clocks are planned for installation at the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya and across all Jyotirlingas in the country. This initiative not only promotes a scientific outlook but also serves as a powerful medium to connect the younger generation with India’s rich heritage and authentic kaalganana traditions.</p>