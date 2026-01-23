Positive Impact of Madhya Pradesh’s Rapid Industrial Growth Evident at Davos: CM Dr. Yadav

<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has stated that the rapid pace of industrial development witnessed in Madhya Pradesh over the past two years has had a visible and positive impact at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He said a series of meaningful meetings and discussions were held with leading industrialists and business representatives from various sectors. The Chief Minister shared his views after interactions with international companies during the World Economic Forum.</p><p><strong>Madhya Pradesh Emerges as the Country’s Power Hub in Renewable Energy</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has sent its largest-ever delegation to the World Economic Forum 2026. He stated that India is progressing rapidly across all sectors and is poised to move from the fourth position to become the world’s third-largest economy within the next one to one-and-a-half years.</p><p>He said that in this phase of transformation, Madhya Pradesh offers immense growth potential across sectors such as solar energy, information technology and tourism, with the state government’s initiatives delivering encouraging results. Madhya Pradesh has now emerged as the country’s power hub in the renewable energy sector. Production capacity in pumped storage, solar energy, and wind energy is being expanded, while electricity is being generated through floating solar panels installed on the waters of the Omkareshwar Dam. To make 3.2 million farmers self-reliant in terms of power supply, solar pumps are being distributed across the state. As a result, Madhya Pradesh is providing the country’s most affordable electricity generated through renewable energy. The state’s model has attracted widespread interest and is being closely studied.</p><p><strong>Madhya Pradesh Ready to Move Forward in Partnership with Maldives</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that during the World Economic Forum in Davos, he held discussions on various subjects with Maldives Minister and economist Mohamed Saeed. Dr. Saeed highlighted opportunities for collaboration in sectors such as fisheries, IT, healthcare and tourism. The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Shri Modi and the President of the Maldives have previously taken several forward-looking decisions, and the Madhya Pradesh Government is fully prepared to move ahead in partnership with the Maldives. He stated that he plans to visit the Maldives in the near future to explore possibilities of mutual cooperation for development. The Maldives has also expressed keen interest in strengthening ties with India, and strong cultural bonds exist between local Maldivians and the Indian community residing there.</p><p><strong>Madhya Pradesh: The Youngest State Driving Rapid Industrial Growth</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh holds strong potential in agriculture and poultry, and the state will further expand trade in these areas with other states in the future. He noted that Madhya Pradesh has a substantial land bank, ample power availability, and a strategic central location that makes transportation highly advantageous.</p><p>Investors from multiple sectors are increasingly turning towards Madhya Pradesh, and MoUs have been signed to accelerate industrial and commercial activity. The Chief Minister said that Madhya Pradesh has emerged as the fastest-growing state in terms of industrial development. Among the three leading states driving industrial growth in the country, Madhya Pradesh is the youngest. Due to sustained government efforts over the past two years, the state’s unemployment rate has declined to around one percent. Initiatives aimed at connecting youth with employment and self-employment opportunities are delivering positive and visible outcomes.</p><p>Chief Ministera Dr. Mohan Yadav has stated that the rapid pace of industrial development witnessed in Madhya Pradesh over the past two years has had a visible and positive impact at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He said a series of meaningful meetings and discussions were held with leading industrialists and business representatives from various sectors. The Chief Minister shared his views after interactions with international companies during the World Economic Forum.<strong> </strong></p><p><strong>Madhya Pradesh Emerges as the Country’s Power Hub in Renewable Energy</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has sent its largest-ever delegation to the World Economic Forum 2026. He stated that India is progressing rapidly across all sectors and is poised to move from the fourth position to become the world’s third-largest economy within the next one to one-and-a-half years.</p><p>He said that in this phase of transformation, Madhya Pradesh offers immense growth potential across sectors such as solar energy, information technology and tourism, with the state government’s initiatives delivering encouraging results. Madhya Pradesh has now emerged as the country’s power hub in the renewable energy sector. Production capacity in pumped storage, solar energy, and wind energy is being expanded, while electricity is being generated through floating solar panels installed on the waters of the Omkareshwar Dam. To make 3.2 million farmers self-reliant in terms of power supply, solar pumps are being distributed across the state. As a result, Madhya Pradesh is providing the country’s most affordable electricity generated through renewable energy. The state’s model has attracted widespread interest and is being closely studied.</p><p><strong>Madhya Pradesh Ready to Move Forward in Partnership with Maldives</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that during the World Economic Forum in Davos, he held discussions on various subjects with Maldives Minister and economist Mohamed Saeed. Dr. Saeed highlighted opportunities for collaboration in sectors such as fisheries, IT, healthcare and tourism. The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Shri Modi and the President of the Maldives have previously taken several forward-looking decisions, and the Madhya Pradesh Government is fully prepared to move ahead in partnership with the Maldives. He stated that he plans to visit the Maldives in the near future to explore possibilities of mutual cooperation for development. The Maldives has also expressed keen interest in strengthening ties with India, and strong cultural bonds exist between local Maldivians and the Indian community residing there.</p><p><strong>Madhya Pradesh: The Youngest State Driving Rapid Industrial Growth</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh holds strong potential in agriculture and poultry, and the state will further expand trade in these areas with other states in the future. He noted that Madhya Pradesh has a substantial land bank, ample power availability, and a strategic central location that makes transportation highly advantageous.</p><p>Investors from multiple sectors are increasingly turning towards Madhya Pradesh, and MoUs have been signed to accelerate industrial and commercial activity. The Chief Minister said that Madhya Pradesh has emerged as the fastest-growing state in terms of industrial development. Among the three leading states driving industrial growth in the country, Madhya Pradesh is the youngest. Due to sustained government efforts over the past two years, the state’s unemployment rate has declined to around one percent. Initiatives aimed at connecting youth with employment and self-employment opportunities are delivering positive and visible outcomes.</p>