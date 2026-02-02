PRAGATI Portal Reflects New India’s New Work Culture: Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai

More than 3,300 projects worth Rs. 85 lakh crore accelerated across the country Investment of Rs. 6.11 lakh crore in 99 national infrastructure projects in Chhattisgarh 183 out of 200 Chhattisgarh-related issues successfully resolved Platform realising the vision of Minimum Government–Maximum Governance An effective bridge between the Centre and states for efficient implementation of schemes and projects Chief Minister addresses media on the Pragati Portal