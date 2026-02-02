PRAGATI Portal Reflects New India’s New Work Culture: Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai
More than 3,300 projects worth Rs. 85 lakh crore accelerated across the country
Investment of Rs. 6.11 lakh crore in 99 national infrastructure projects in Chhattisgarh
183 out of 200 Chhattisgarh-related issues successfully resolved
Platform realising the vision of Minimum Government–Maximum Governance
An effective bridge between the Centre and states for efficient implementation of schemes and projects
Chief Minister addresses media on the Pragati Portal
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow Us :
Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.