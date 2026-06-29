Preparations for Grand Simhastha Continue at Pace: CM Dr. Yadav

Simhastha is Worlds Largest Religious Congregation Clean Simhastha, Healthy Simhastha is Our Pledge Around 40 Crore Devotees Expected—Up to 4 Crore Can Take the Holy Dip Every Day 22 New Bridges being built across Kshipra at Cost of ₹853.46 Cr Simhastha is Confluence of Faith—Development Projects worth ₹25,000 Cr Underway in Ujjain and Nearby Districts Short Film Showcasing Infrastructure Development Projects Screened Mega Training Workshop on Experience of Simhastha-2016, Resolve for Simhastha-2028 Held in Ujjain Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Participates in Workshop