Preparations underway for a digital revolution in rural Uttar Pradesh, with broadband, free Wi-Fi, and digital services set to transform villages

<p>All major milestones of Project Ganga completed, govt and partners accelerate final preparations</p><p>High-speed internet and digital services to reach villages, opening opportunities for freelancing, online training, and digital employment for youth</p><p>Special focus on cyber security, CCTV infrastructure, and smart connectivity</p><p>Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly moving toward digital self-reliance. In line with this vision, the state government’s ambitious 'Project Ganga' is now set to go 'live' soon. </p><p>Nearly all major milestones associated with the project have been completed, and preparations for its implementation on the ground have entered the final stage.</p><p>The objective of Project Ganga is to extend modern digital services to villages and small towns so that rural areas can directly connect with high-speed internet and emerging technologies. </p><p>Under the project, a large-scale network of broadband connectivity, free public Wi-Fi, cyber security solutions, IPTV, and digital services will be established in rural regions.</p><p>Project Ganga was initiated in July 2025 with preliminary seeding activities. This was followed by strategic discussions with various government departments and stakeholders in December 2025. </p><p>In January 2026, the concept note was shared, while on March 9, 2026, an MoU was signed in the presence of Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna. </p><p>Subsequently, processes such as media outreach, final DPR preparation, and issuance of letters to District Magistrates through the MSME Department were completed. </p><p>By April 2026, strategic discussions regarding financial enablement with banking partners had also commenced, making the project fully prepared to go 'live.'</p><p>Under Project Ganga, a digital service provider network will be established to ensure access to internet and advanced digital services in rural areas. </p><p>Through this initiative, households will gain access to high-speed broadband, public Wi-Fi, and OTT platforms. </p><p>In addition, CCTV-based security solutions, cyber security services, and institutional digital connectivity will also be strengthened. </p><p>The project aims not only to provide internet access but also to prepare villages for future digital technologies.</p><p>Project Ganga places special emphasis on connecting rural youth with digital employment opportunities. Facilities such as freelancing support, remote work opportunities, online vocational training, and digital libraries will be made available under the initiative. </p><p>This will enable youth living in villages to benefit from digital opportunities similar to those available in major cities.</p><p>It is believed that the project could give a major boost to the digital economy in rural Uttar Pradesh and create new employment opportunities. </p><p>The Yogi government believes that digital connectivity is the backbone of the future economy. </p><p>In this context, Project Ganga is expected to provide a strong foundation for the vision of 'Connected Villages, Prosperous UP.'</p><p>The government’s effort is to ensure that the benefits of digital services reach the last person in society and help Uttar Pradesh emerge as a technologically self-reliant state.</p>