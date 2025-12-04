<p>One subject that has become more integral for preparing learners for a tech-enabled future is “<strong>Artificial Intelligence</strong>” and understanding how to use it to spark innovation and fuel economic growth. Today, recruiters aren’t just looking for general tech skills; they’re specifically searching for “<strong>AI-competent leaders</strong>” who can make sense of data, automate everyday tasks, and make smarter decisions with the help of AI. </p><p>And as India builds an inclusive AI ecosystem, its global standing is steadily rising. The <strong>Stanford AI Index 2025 ranks India in the top four nations in AI skills, capabilities, and policy efforts. India has also become the second-largest contributor to AI projects on GitHub</strong>, showcasing the depth of its developer community. Backed by a strong STEM talent pool, expanding research environment, and growing digital infrastructure, India is well positioned to leverage AI for economic growth, social progress, and its long-term vision of <strong>Viksit Bharat 2047</strong>. </p><p><strong>Siddharth Shahani, Co-Founder & Executive President at ATLAS SkillTech University, discusses how educational institutions today are preparing India’s AI driven workforce.</strong> </p><p>Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, educational institutions across the country are now embedding AI into curricula, promoting hands-on learning, and equipping students with the mindset needed to thrive in an increasingly intelligent economy. </p><p>A major shift that educational institutions <strong>must embrace</strong> is the move from traditional theory-based instruction to <strong>experiential learning</strong>. Universities need to establish AI labs, maker spaces, and innovation studios where students can build prototypes, work with real datasets, and tackle real-world challenges. Only by creating these hands-on environments, learners can move beyond understanding AI concepts to actually applying them in ways that create meaningful impact. </p><p>Equally important is <strong>faculty upskilling.</strong> As AI evolves at an unprecedented pace, educators must actively collaborate with industry experts, global universities, and ed-tech platforms to stay updated on emerging tools, ethical considerations, and application areas. Building this continuous learning culture is essential to ensure students receive relevant, future-ready guidance. </p><p>Institutions also <strong>need to champion interdisciplinary learning</strong>, recognising that AI can no longer be siloed within computer science departments. Whether applied in healthcare, finance, design, public policy, or sustainability, AI literacy must extend across disciplines so students can use intelligent tools to enhance decision-making and innovation. This broad-based democratization of AI education will be central to India’s ambition of developing an AI-ready workforce at scale. </p><p>Looking ahead, preparing India’s AI-driven workforce will require deep <strong>collaboration between academia, industry, and policymakers</strong>. Educational institutions must continue to reinvent learning models, expand access to AI skill-building opportunities, and nurture responsible, ethical AI use. </p><p>If India continues on this trajectory of balancing innovation, inclusion, and skill development - it will not only meet industry demands but also shape a generation of leaders capable of driving the country’s transformation into a <strong>global AI powerhouse</strong>.</p>