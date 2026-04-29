Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the country’s largest expressway ‘Ganga Expressway’

Expressways become the foundation of all-round development: CM Yogi Adityanath CM Yogi says at the inauguration of Ganga Expressway, "The government is committed to ensuring that every project whose foundation is laid is also inaugurated" Expressways emerging as a major medium for farmers’ prosperity, youth employment, preservation of faith and culture, and overall growth of the state: CM Yogi More than 1 lakh farmers from 12 districts contributed to the construction of the Ganga Expressway stretching from Meerut to Prayagraj: Chief Minister Integrated Industrial Clusters and logistics hubs being developed along the Expressway will open new avenues for investment and employment: CM Yogi