Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurates the new building of Chhattisgarh Vidhansabha at Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Raipur 1 November 2025/ Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the new building of Chhattisgarh Vidhansabha at Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh today. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Prime Minister remarked that today marks a golden beginning for Chhattisgarh's development journey. He stated that personally, this is a very joyful and significant day for him. He highlighted his deep emotional bond with this land, nurtured over several decades. Recalling his time as a party worker, Shri Modi said he spent considerable time in Chhattisgarh and learnt a lot. He further recalled the vision of Chhattisgarh, the resolve for its creation, and the fulfillment of that resolve, affirming that he has been a witness to every moment of Chhattisgarh’s transformation. As the state reaches a major milestone in its 25-year journey, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be part of this moment. On the occasion of the Silver Jubilee celebrations, the Prime Minister said he was privileged to inaugurate the new Assembly building for the people of the state. He extended his best wishes and congratulations to the people of Chhattisgarh and the state government on this occasion.<br><br>“This year, 2025 marks the Amrit Year of the Indian Republic, commemorating 75 years since India dedicated its Constitution to its citizens”, said Shri Modi. On this historic occasion, he paid tribute to the eminent members of the Constituent Assembly from the region—Shri Ravishankar Shukla, Barrister Thakur Chedilal, Shri Ghanshyam Singh Gupta, Shri Kishori Mohan Tripathi, Shri Ramprasad Potai, and Shri Raghuraj Singh—who, despite the backwardness of the region at the time, reached Delhi and played a significant role in the drafting of the Constitution under the leadership of Babasaheb Ambedkar.<br><br>The Prime Minister remarked that today is a golden chapter in the history of Chhattisgarh. As the grand and modern Assembly building is being inaugurated, he emphasized that this is not merely a ceremony for a building, but a celebration of 25 years of public aspiration, struggle, and pride. “Today, Chhattisgarh stands at a new pinnacle of its aspirations; on this proud occasion, I pay tribute to the visionary and compassionate leader whose foresight led to the creation of this state—Bharat Ratna, the revered Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji”, said Shri Modi. He recalled that when Atal ji formed the state of Chhattisgarh in the year 2000, it was not just an administrative decision, but a step towards opening new avenues of development and recognizing the soul of Chhattisgarh. The Prime Minister noted that today, along with the inauguration of the Assembly building, the unveiling of Atal ji’s statue has also taken place, and the heart naturally says—‘Atal ji, look, your dream is coming true, the Chhattisgarh you envisioned is now filled with self-confidence and is reaching new heights of development’.<br><br>Stating that the history of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly is in itself a source of inspiration, Shri Modi recalled that when this beautiful state was established in the year 2000, the first Assembly session was held at Jashpur Hall in Rajkumar College, Raipur. That period was marked by limited resources but unlimited dreams. He noted that there was only one sentiment at the time: “We will brighten our destiny with greater speed.” The Prime Minister mentioned that the Assembly building that came up later was originally the premises of another department. From there, the journey of democracy in Chhattisgarh began with renewed energy. He highlighted that today, after 25 years, the same democracy and the same people are inaugurating a modern, digital, and self-reliant Assembly building.<br><br>Referring to the assembly building as a pilgrimage site of democracy, the Prime Minister remarked that every pillar of the Assembly symbolizes transparency, every corridor reminds us of accountability, and every chamber reflects the voice of the people. He emphasized that the decisions made here will shape the destiny of Chhattisgarh for decades to come, and every word spoken within these walls will become an integral part of the state’s past, present, and future. Shri Modi expressed confidence that this building will serve as the centre of Chhattisgarh’s policy, destiny, and policymakers for the decades ahead.<br><br>“Today, the entire nation is moving forward by embracing both heritage and development together” underlined the Prime Minister, emphasizing that this spirit is reflected in every policy and decision of the government. He remarked that the sacred Sengol now inspires the Indian Parliament, and the new galleries of the Parliament connect the world with the ancient roots of India’s democracy. The statues installed in the Parliament complex convey to the world the profound depth of democratic traditions in India. Shri Modi expressed happiness that this very ethos and sentiment are also reflected in the new Assembly of Chhattisgarh. He stated that the new Assembly complex is a reflection of the state’s rich cultural heritage. Every element of this Assembly carries the inspiration of the great personalities born on the land of Chhattisgarh. He affirmed that prioritizing the deprived, and the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ are hallmarks of their government’s good governance. This, he said, is the spirit of the Constitution of India and the values imparted by our great leaders, sages, and thinkers.<br><br>Prime Minister Shri Modi shared that while observing the new Assembly building, he noticed a beautiful glimpse of Bastar art. He recalled presenting the same Bastar artwork to the Prime Minister of Thailand a few months ago, describing it as a symbol of India’s creativity and cultural strength.<br><br>Shri Modi further remarked that the walls of the building carry the message of Baba Guru Ghasidas ji which teaches the values of inclusivity, development for all, and respect for all. He noted that every doorway reflects the warmth taught by Mata Shabari, reminding us to welcome every guest and citizen with affection. The Prime Minister stated that every chair in the Assembly embodies the spirit of truth and fearlessness taught by Sant Kabir. He added that the foundation of the building carries the resolve of Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya ji’s principle—“Nara Seva, Narayan Seva.”<br><br>Exclaiming “India is the Mother of Democracy”, Shri Modi emphasized that India’s tribal communities have lived democratic traditions for generations. He cited the Muriya Darbar of Bastar as a living example—an ‘ancient parliament’ that reflects grassroots democratic practices. He remarked that for years, society and governance in India have worked together to resolve challenges. The Prime Minister expressed happiness that the tradition of Muriya Darbar has also been given a place in the new Assembly building.<br><br>Shri Modi stated that while every corner of the Assembly reflects the ideals of our great leaders, its Speaker’s Chair is graced by the experienced leadership of Dr. Raman Singh. He remarked that Dr. Raman Singh is a powerful example of how a dedicated party worker, through hard work and commitment, can strengthen democratic institutions.<br><br>The Prime Minister quoted Rashtrakavi Nirala’s prayer to Maa Saraswati, noting that it was not merely poetry, but a mantra for the rebirth of independent India. He highlighted Nirala’s call for “Nav Gati, Nav Lay, Nav Swar,” symbolizing a Bharat rooted in tradition yet confidently moving towards the future. Standing in the new Assembly of Chhattisgarh, Shri Modi affirmed that this sentiment is equally relevant here. He described the building as a symbol of ‘Nav Swar’—where the echoes of past experiences meet the energy of new dreams. With this energy, he said, we must build a Bharat and lay the foundation of a Chhattisgarh that remains connected to its heritage while advancing on the path of development.<br><br>Underscoring that “Nagarik Devo Bhava” is the guiding mantra of good governance, Shri Modi emphasized that every decision taken in the Assembly must prioritize the welfare of the people. Laws enacted here should accelerate reform, simplify citizens’ lives, and reduce unnecessary government interference. He remarked that governance should neither be absent nor excessive—this balance is the only true formula for rapid progress.<br><br>The Prime Minister highlighted that Chhattisgarh is the maternal home of Lord Shri Ram, and referred to him as the nephew of this land. He said that there could be no better occasion than today to recall the ideals of Shri Ram in this new Assembly complex. He affirmed that Lord Ram’s values offer timeless lessons in good governance.<br><br>Recalling that during the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Shri Modi said the nation collectively resolved to move from devotion to nation-building—from “Dev to Desh” and “Ram to Rashtra.” He emphasized that the essence of “Ram to Rashtra” lies in the vision of symbolizing a governance rooted in good administration and public welfare, reflecting the spirit of inclusive development—“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.” The Prime Minister elaborated that “Ram to Rashtra” envisions a nation wherein the society free from poverty and sorrow, where India advances by eradicating deprivation. He added that it also means a country where no one suffers premature death due to illness, and where a healthy and happy India is built. Finally, he stated that “Ram to Rashtra” also signifies a society free from discrimination, where social justice prevails across all communities.<br><br>Prime Minister further stated that “Ram to Rashtra” also signifies the resolve to eliminate forces opposed to humanity, a pledge to destroy terror. He remarked that this resolve was clearly demonstrated in Operation Sindoor, where India broke the backbone of terrorism. “India is now moving towards the eradication of Naxalism and Maoist terrorism, and is filled with pride over its unprecedented victories”, affirmed the Prime Minister, adding that this spirit of pride is visibly reflected across the new premises of the Chhattisgarh Assembly.<br><br>Highlighting that the transformation witnessed by Chhattisgarh over the past 25 years is remarkable and inspiring, Shri Modi said, “once known for Naxalism and backwardness, the state is now emerging as a symbol of prosperity, security, and stability”. He noted that the Bastar Olympics is now being discussed across the country, and that development and peace have returned to Naxal-affected regions. The Prime Minister credited this transformation to the hard work of the people of Chhattisgarh and the visionary leadership of their governments.<br><br>Underlining that the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Chhattisgarh are now becoming the starting point for a larger national goal, the Prime Minister emphasized that Chhattisgarh will play a significant role in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047. Shri Modi urged all present to build a system and set an example through the Assembly that inspires every state in the country to innovate and contribute to this mission. He called for excellence in the dialogues held here, in the questions raised, and in the proceedings of the House. He stressed that every action, in every form, must be directed towards building a developed Chhattisgarh and a developed India.<br><br>The Prime Minister further remarked that the true greatness of Chhattisgarh’s new Assembly lies not in its grandeur, but in the welfare-oriented decisions made within it. He said this will depend on how deeply the House understands the dreams and aspirations of Chhattisgarh and how far it goes to fulfill them. He stated that every decision must honor the hard work of farmers, guide the dreams of youth, bring new hope to women, and serve as a medium for uplifting the most marginalized. “This Vidhansabha is not merely a place for lawmaking, but a vibrant centre for shaping the destiny of Chhattisgarh”, said Shri Modi and urged that every idea emerging from this House must carry the spirit of public service, the resolve for development, and the confidence to elevate India to new heights. He affirmed that this is our collective aspiration.<br><br>Underscoring that the true significance of inaugurating the new Assembly building lies in taking a solemn pledge to uphold duty above all in a democracy and to fulfill our roles in public life with commitment, the Prime Minister urged everyone to leave this complex with a resolve, especially in this Amrit Year of the Indian Republic, to dedicate their lives to the service of the people. He concluded by extending his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all on the inauguration of this beautiful new temple of democracy.<br><br>The Governor of Chhattisgarh, Shri Ramen Deka, Lok Sabha Speaker, Shri Om Birla, Speaker of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, Dr. Raman Singh, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, Union Minister, Shri Tokan Sahu and other distinguished guests were present at the event.<br><br><strong>Background</strong><br><br>The new building of Chhattisgarh Vidhansabha, has been built on the Green Building concept, planned to be fully powered by solar energy and equipped with a rainwater harvesting system.</p>