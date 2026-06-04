Promote tourism by linking it with cultural renaissance, employment generation and global recognition: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Neem Karoli Baba Circuit and Bundelkhand Fort Circuit to be developed Gyan Bharatam Mission will preserve India's ancient knowledge heritage: Chief Minister Chief Minister approves changes in tourism policy, new concepts such as ‘Parampara’ Heritage Experience Centres, Agri Tourism and Vineyard Tourism to be promoted Efforts should be made to establish Naimisharanya as a global centre of Vedic knowledge, Yoga, Ayurveda and Wellness: Chief Minister Comprehensive development of the Trikon Parikrama area in Vindhyachal to be undertaken, says Chief Minister; Mythological story of Mata Sati should be presented effectively and attractively near Shakti Peeth