Public service is the highest purpose of administration: Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai

<p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday advised three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer trainees of the Chhattisgarh cadre to uphold sensitivity, impartiality and dedication in public service, saying that administrative service is one of the most effective means of serving people.</p><p>Officer trainees including Shri Gokul R. K., Shri V. Yashwanth Nayak, and Shri Ishant Jaiswal, who are currently undergoing training at the Chhattisgarh Administration Academy, Nimora, paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister at his residence office today. Chief Minister congratulated the officer trainees on their success and extended his best wishes for their future careers in public service. </p><p>Chief Minister said decisions taken by administrative officers directly affect the lives of thousands of people and, therefore, public interest must remain paramount in every decision. He urged the trainees to remain connected with people, understand their problems and work with a humane approach.</p><p>Shri Sai said the true value of education and training lies in using acquired knowledge to bring positive change in the lives of citizens. He also briefed the officers on Chhattisgarh's social and economic landscape, improving connectivity, tourism potential, progress in tackling Left Wing Extremism and the state's development journey. He shared insights into the state's cultural diversity, tribal traditions and emerging development opportunities. </p><p>The trainees informed Chief Minister that, during their training, they had visited Sukma and Bijapur districts in Bastar division as well as Jashpur, Surguja and Koriya districts in Surguja division. They also visited the revered Maa Danteshwari temple and studied local culture, development activities and administrative systems.</p><p>Sharing their experiences, the officers described Chhattisgarh as a state rich in cultural diversity and warmth. They said interactions with local communities and exposure to tribal traditions had left a deep impression on them and strengthened their commitment to public service.</p><p>The trainees also shared their experiences and challenges in preparing for the civil services examination. Referring to his own public life and experiences in public service, Chief Minister encouraged them to keep learning, stay grounded and adopt a people-centric approach in their work. </p><p>Director General of the Chhattisgarh Academy of Administration and Additional Chief Secretary Shri Subrat Sahoo, Director Shri T. C. Mahawar and Joint Director Shri Pranav Singh were also present on the occasion.</p>