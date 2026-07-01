Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Launches Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana

<p>Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday formally launched the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, a flagship welfare initiative aimed at providing financial assistance to women across the state.</p><p>Addressing a gathering during the launch event, Mann described the scheme as a transformative step towards empowering women and strengthening their economic independence. The Chief Minister reiterated the Punjab Government's commitment to ensuring that the benefits of development and welfare reach every household, particularly women who play a pivotal role in family and community welfare.</p><p>Under the scheme, eligible women will receive direct financial assistance through a transparent Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism. The initiative is expected to benefit a large number of women across Punjab, helping them meet essential household expenses and improve their financial security.</p><p>During the event, the Chief Minister highlighted the government's focus on women-centric policies and social welfare programmes. He stated that the scheme reflects the administration's vision of creating a more inclusive and equitable society by ensuring greater financial participation of women.</p><p>Senior ministers, government officials, party leaders and beneficiaries were present at the launch ceremony. The event was streamed live, enabling citizens from across the state to witness the rollout of the programme.</p><p>The Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana is being viewed as one of the Punjab Government's key welfare initiatives and is expected to play a significant role in enhancing the financial well-being of women while strengthening social security measures across the state.</p><p>Further details regarding beneficiary registration, eligibility criteria and disbursement timelines are expected to be announced by the government in the coming days.</p>