<p>In a significant step towards aligning education with future technologies, Chhattisgarh has embarked on a transformative initiative to integrate Artificial Intelligence-driven innovations into its school education system.</p><p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai today held a courtesy meeting with 'Google for Education India' Head Shri Sanjay Jain and Google India’s Head of Public Policy Shri Rakesh Ranjan at his official residence in Raipur. Extending a warm traditional welcome, the Chief Minister felicitated the visiting dignitaries with shawls and a replica of Bastar art.</p><p>During the meeting, Shri Sanjay Jain shared details of the Letter of Intent (LOI) signed between the Raipur district administration and Google. As part of this collaboration, a pilot project titled ‘AI Saksham Shiksha Abhiyan’ has been launched in Raipur district to promote Artificial Intelligence-based innovations in school education.</p><p>He informed that under the ‘Saksham Shikshak Abhiyan’, teachers across the state will be trained in modern digital tools and AI-enabled teaching methodologies. The initiative will commence in Raipur in its first phase and will subsequently be expanded to all districts of the state.</p><p>Notably, the programme aims to provide AI certification to over 2 lakh teachers. To facilitate this, Google for Education plans to offer its digital platform free of cost, thereby strengthening teachers with essential technological capabilities.</p><p>In the initial phase, specialised workshops will be organised with the participation of 200 teachers, focusing on hands-on training in Google for Education tools. Emphasis will also be laid on the effective use of AI in classroom teaching and on improving student learning outcomes.</p><p>Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai underlined that the state government is consistently working to make Chhattisgarh’s education system technology-enabled and innovation-driven, in line with the demands of the future. He stated that integrating advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence into education is not merely an initiative, but a decisive step towards making the state’s students globally competitive.</p><p>He emphasised that such efforts would not only enhance the quality of teaching methodologies but also equip students with new-age skills, preparing them to face emerging challenges with confidence.</p><p>Describing the ‘AI Salsham Shiksha Abhiyan’ as a transformative programme, the Chief Minister noted that it would benefit both teachers and students alike. By empowering educators with AI-based training and digital resources, classroom teaching can be made more effective and outcome-oriented, he said.</p><p>Reiterating the government’s vision, Shri Sai stated that the goal is to establish Chhattisgarh as a knowledge-driven and technologically empowered state, where every student has access to modern, high-quality, and opportunity-rich education. He added that the initiative aligns with the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020 and the Digital India vision, aimed at building a robust, modern, and technology-enabled education system at the grassroots level.</p><p>On the occasion, Secretary to the Chief Minister Shri Mukesh Bansal, Raipur Collector Dr Gaurav Singh, and other senior officials were also present.</p>