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Raipur : AI-Led Education will Position Chhattisgarh as a Hub of Knowledge, Skills and Innovation: Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai

Google India Delegation Meets Chief Minister Shri Sai: ‘AI-Enabled Education Campaign’ to Begin from Raipur Over 2 Lakh Teachers to Receive AI Training Across the State
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Published 10 April 2026, 06:20 IST

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