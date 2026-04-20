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Raipur : Bastar to Get a Global Gateway, Sea Access Journey to Be Completed in Just 4 Hours

Raipur-Visakhapatnam Corridor to Give Bastar Direct Global Connectivity Direct Route from Bastar to Port: Economic Corridor Set to Redefine Regional Growth
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Published 20 April 2026, 06:37 IST

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