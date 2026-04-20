<p>The Raipur–Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor (NH-130 CD) is set to become a transformational project for Bastar’s future growth. Being developed under the Bharatmala Project, this six-lane greenfield corridor will not only reduce travel distances but also provide Bastar’s local products with direct access to international ports, removing the long-standing limitations of a landlocked region.</p><p><strong>Relief from Difficult Ghats, Major Time Savings</strong></p><p>At present, travel from Jagdalpur to Visakhapatnam passes through the difficult hill stretches of Koraput and Jeypore in Odisha, taking nearly 7 to 9 hours. For heavy vehicles, the route is tiring and expensive due to higher fuel use and maintenance costs. The new corridor will reduce this travel time to just 3.5 to 4 hours. With a direct and hassle-free route, transport operations will become faster and significantly cheaper.</p><p><strong>Nabarangpur Interchange to Become Bastar’s Entry Gateway</strong></p><p>The Raipur–Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor (NH-130 CD) passes through the districts of Raipur, Dhamtari, Kanker and Kondagaon in Chhattisgarh. For connecting Jagdalpur headquarters to the corridor, the Daspur Interchange at Nabarangpur, Odisha, will play a key role. Traffic from Jagdalpur will need to cover only 50–60 km to join the corridor through this interchange, linking Bastar directly with Visakhapatnam Port and international trade routes.</p><p><strong>Bastariya Brand Products to Reach Global Markets</strong></p><p>The corridor's biggest impact will be on Bastar’s local economy. Products such as Arabica coffee, organic tamarind, mahua products and the famous Dhokra craft will now be able to reach Visakhapatnam Port more efficiently. Lower logistics costs will make these products more competitive in global markets, helping farmers, forest gatherers and artisans secure better value for their produce.</p><p><strong>Social and Economic Upliftment</strong></p><p>Aspirational districts such as Bastar, Kanker, and Kondagaon will directly benefit from the project. Improved road connectivity will help deliver education, healthcare and essential services more effectively to remote areas. Agricultural produce and steel from Bastar will be directly connected to industrial centres such as Raipur, Durg-Bhilai, and Visakhapatnam. This is expected to generate thousands of jobs for local youth in technical services, logistics, management, real estate and the service sector.</p><p><strong>Industrial and Mineral Growth</strong></p><p>The Bastar region is rich in iron ore and other minerals. The corridor will enable faster movement of minerals to Visakhapatnam Port, giving a major boost to exports and trade. New industrial clusters are also expected to emerge along the route, encouraging local manufacturing and value addition.</p><p><strong>Tourism and Cultural Identity to Expand</strong></p><p>With better connectivity, international tourist arrivals are expected to rise. Access to globally known attractions such as Bastar Dussehra, Danteshwari Temple, Dholkal Ganesh, Kutumsar Cave, Chitrakote Falls and Tirathgarh Falls will become easier. This will increase tourism revenue while giving Bastar’s tribal heritage and folk arts wider global recognition.</p><p><strong>Engineering Excellence with Environmental Balance</strong></p><p>At Majhingarh Hill near Basanwahi in Kanker district (Keshkal region), Chhattisgarh’s first 2.79-km twin-tube tunnel is being constructed. The tunnel passes through the ecologically sensitive zone of the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve and has been designed to facilitate smooth wildlife movement. Monkey canopies, animal underpasses, and overpasses are also being created across the highway to maintain a balance between development and nature.</p><p><strong>Raipur–Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor: A Landmark Project</strong></p><p>The Raipur–Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor (NH-130 CD) is an ambitious infrastructure project poised to reshape the economic landscape of the Bastar division and the whole of Chhattisgarh. Being built at an estimated cost of Rs. 16,491 crore, the 464-km greenfield access-controlled corridor will not only reduce travel time but also serve as a bridge connecting tribal regions like Bastar with the mainstream economy. The project is expected to place Bastar firmly on the global trade map.</p><p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai stated that the Raipur–Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor is set to open a new gateway to development for Bastar and the entire state of Chhattisgarh. With support from the Central Government, we are rapidly expanding modern, robust infrastructure across the state. This will reduce travel time and give local products direct access to global markets. Our government’s goal is inclusive, balanced growth by connecting regions like Bastar to the mainstream economy. This project is a strong step towards an Atmanirbhar Chhattisgarh.</p><p>Deputy Chief Minister and PWD Minister Shri Arun Sao stated that the Raipur–Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor will bring new momentum to connectivity and industrial growth in the state. A world-class road network is being developed to make travel and freight movement smoother, safer and faster. By connecting Bastar directly to a seaport, the corridor will create new trade and employment opportunities. Our priority is to ensure better roads and infrastructure for every region.</p>