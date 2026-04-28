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Raipur : Chhattisgarh Secures Top Position in the Nation for ensuring e-KYC Compliance of MNREGA Workers’

State Sets New Benchmark Under the Guidance of Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai
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Published 28 April 2026, 06:10 IST

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