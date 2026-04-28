<p>In a significant achievement in digital governance and rural welfare, Chhattisgarh has secured the top position in the country in completing e-KYC verification of workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA). According to the latest report issued by the Government of India, the state has completed e-KYC of 97.11 per cent active workers, the highest in the country.</p><p>Notably, Chhattisgarh has achieved this distinction surpassing both smaller states such as Kerala, Tripura and Mizoram, as well as larger states including Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.</p><p>Under MNREGA, Chhattisgarh has successfully completed digital verification (e-KYC) of more than 56.87 lakh workers, a major step towards ensuring transparency in wage payments. The digital process is helping eliminate fake job cards and ensuring that wages are transferred directly into the bank accounts of genuine beneficiaries.</p><p>The achievement is being seen as a result of the effective guidance of Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai and the sustained leadership, monitoring and strategic planning of Deputy Chief Minister and Panchayat & Rural Development Minister Shri Vijay Sharma. Through a planned statewide campaign, the e-KYC process was expedited, enabling a large number of workers to be linked to the system within stipulated timelines.</p><p>According to the report, out of 58.70 lakh active workers in the state, 56.87 lakh have successfully completed e-KYC. The accomplishment reflects not only administrative efficiency but also marks an important stride towards digital empowerment in rural areas.</p><p>Expressing satisfaction over the achievement, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai said the state government remains committed to safeguarding the interests of poor and labouring communities and ensuring they receive the transparent benefits of welfare schemes. He said e-KYC is helping guarantee timely wage payments and direct delivery of benefits to workers.</p><p>Deputy Chief Minister Shri Vijay Sharma said the achievement is the outcome of coordinated efforts by officials, employees and teams working at the village level. He added that e-KYC has not only helped in curbing fake attendance in muster rolls but has also brought greater transparency in ensuring benefits reach genuine beneficiaries.</p><p>Congratulating all concerned officials, Shri Sharma gave instructions to ensure completion of pending cases at the earliest so that the state moves swiftly towards achieving 100 per cent e-KYC coverage.</p><p>Officials said the achievement has been a result of special campaigns undertaken across the state, awareness programs at the Gram Panchayat level and effective use of technological resources. The accomplishment further reinforces Chhattisgarh’s emergence as a leading state in the fields of digital governance and rural development.</p>