<p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai held a press conference in Rajnandgaon on December 9. He stated that the two years of the present Chhattisgarh Government have proved to be a decisive turning point in the state’s history. He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, the nation is moving swiftly towards the goal of achieving the “complete elimination of Naxalism by 31 March 2026.” He added that the backbone of Naxalism has been broken and the movement is now in its final phase.</p><p>He stated that security forces have achieved unprecedented success over the past two years. More than 500 Maoists have been neutralised in encounters, while over 4,000 cadres have surrendered or been arrested, clearly indicating that the extremist network is weakening. He shared that the courage and determination of the forces have ensured a decisive edge against decades of violence in Bastar.</p><p>He also shared about the state government’s new rehabilitation policy, under which 15,000 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have been sanctioned for surrendered cadres, along with monthly financial assistance of Rs. 10,000 for three years, skill-development training, and employment-linked programmes. The Chief Minister stated that the aspiration of “leaving the path of bullets and joining the mainstream” is now becoming a reality across Bastar. Innovations such as Pandum Café have emerged as symbols of social transformation.</p><p>The Chief Minister added that with rapid expansion of security camps and deeper administrative outreach in Bastar, more than 400 villages have been resettled. Through the Niyad Nella Nar Yojana, essential services such as roads, electricity, drinking water, healthcare, and education are reaching remote habitations. He remarked that “places once echoing with gunfire now resonate with school bells,” as several villages witnessed national flag-hoisting after many years. People are participating fearlessly in elections and gaining access to services ranging from ration cards to mobile networks.</p><p>Highlighting Bastar’s role in future development, the Chief Minister stated that agriculture, irrigation, minor forest produce, animal husbandry, and small industries are creating “new livelihood opportunities.” He noted that the Industrial Policy 2024–30 has special provisions for Naxal-affected districts, with an emphasis on value addition, processing, and rural enterprise so that local youth can secure sustainable income and employment.</p><p>The Chief Minister stated that after the declaration of tourism as an industry, Bastar is rapidly emerging on the global tourism map. Kutumsar caves, waterfalls, the forests of Abujhmad, and the region’s tribal cultural heritage are drawing international attention. The home-stay model is flourishing and strengthening local economies. Bastar is now being recognised for “community-driven, eco-friendly tourism initiatives.”</p><p>He concluded by stating that this historic progress in eliminating Naxalism is a tribute to the state’s martyrs, the relentless commitment of security forces, and the trust of the people. He expressed confidence that, in line with the resolve of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, Bastar will soon be completely free from Naxalism and move forward in the “mainstream of inclusive development.”</p>