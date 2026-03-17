<p>Chhattisgarh has achieved a historic milestone by entering in Golden Book of World Records by setting highest record of holding more than 1000 marriages in a single day under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana.</p><p>Chhattisgarh has set an inspiring example of social unity and the spirit of Antyodaya, resulting drawing appreciation across the country.</p><p>In a grand ceremony held on February 10 at Science College Ground in the state capital Raipur, a total of 6,412 couples from across the state were married in the presence of Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai. Out of these 6,412 couples a total 1,316 couples were married directly at the Raipur venue, while the remaining couples joined the historic event virtually from different districts of the state. All marriages were conducted in accordance with religious traditions and social customs, turning the event into not just a government programme but a grand celebration of social harmony and collective happiness.</p>.<p>The inclusion of this historic event in the Golden Book of World Records is a matter of pride and honour for Chhattisgarh. A special feature of the ceremony was that couples from Hindu, Muslim, Christian and Buddhist communities, as well as from the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group Baiga community, solemnised their marriages according to their respective religious customs. The event thus became a living symbol of Chhattisgarh’s cultural diversity, mutual harmony and the spirit of respect for all religions.</p><p>On the occasion, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai said, “The Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana has become a strong foundation of dignity, trust and social security for poor and needy families. There was a time when the marriage of daughters was a major concern for economically weaker families, but the scheme has removed that worry and brought new happiness and confidence to thousands of families. Under the scheme, each newly married couple was provided financial assistance of Rs 35,000.”</p><p>Women and Child Development Minister Smt. Lakshmi Rajwade said that the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana was launched under the leadership of former Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh and the present government is committed to expanding its scope further to reach the last person in society. Government’s priority is to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach every section of society and strengthen social harmony.</p><p>This historic event is proof that when government schemes are implemented with sensitivity, public participation and social cooperation, they go beyond being mere government programmes and become a source of positive transformation in society. This achievement, recorded in the Golden Book of World Records, has given Chhattisgarh a new national identity in the field of social harmony and public welfare.</p>