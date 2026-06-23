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Raipur : Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai Dedicates and Lays Foundation Stones for 333 Development Works Worth More than Rs. 510 Crore in Rajnandgaon

Rajnandgaon Emerging as a Model of Crop Diversification, Water Conservation and Farmer Prosperity: Chief Minister Shri Sai
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Published 23 June 2026, 06:18 IST

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