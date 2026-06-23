Raipur : Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai Dedicates and Lays Foundation Stones for 333 Development Works Worth More than Rs. 510 Crore in Rajnandgaon

<p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai attended the Pragatisheel Kisan Sammelan held at the State High School Ground in Rajnandgaon on June 22. He also dedicated and laid the foundation stone for various development works for Rajnandgaon. </p><p>He stated that the prosperity of farmers, development of villages and provision of better public services remain the State Government’s highest priorities. He stated that the State Government is accelerating inclusive development and strengthening good governance across Chhattisgarh by effectively implementing Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s guarantees.</p><p>He dedicated and laid foundation stones for 333 development works worth more than Rs. 510.89 crore in Rajnandgaon district. He also announced several major projects, including a suspension bridge from Mohara Mela Site on the Shivnath River to the Oxygen Zone, construction and conservation works of the Era Anicut, construction of the Kumarda-Gendatola-Kallubanjari road, and renovation of the Ghumariya diversion structure.</p><p>He stated that Rajnandgaon district has achieved remarkable success in crop diversification and water conservation. Farmers have been encouraged to adopt pulses, oilseeds and other remunerative crops alongside traditional farming, and the results have been highly encouraging.</p><p>He announced that from the Kharif season of 2026, farmers opting for pulses, oilseeds or other crops in place of paddy under the Krishak Unnati Yojana will receive input assistance of Rs. 15,000 per acre. The initiative aims to promote crop diversification and increase farmers’ income.</p><p>He stated that economic security is being ensured for farmers through schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Krishak Unnati Yojana, paddy procurement at support price and other farmer-centric programmes. He added that the State Government remains committed to ensuring the timely availability of seeds and fertilisers required for cultivation.</p><p>To strengthen good governance, the government has launched the CM Helpline 1076, where citizens can register their grievances and receive resolutions within a fixed timeframe. Similarly, through the e-District system, more than 400 citizen services, including income, caste, and residence certificates, are now available online from home.</p><p>He stated that relief is being provided to eligible consumers through the Mukhya Mantri Bijli Bill Samadhan Yojana. Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, efforts are also underway to provide long-term relief from electricity costs. He appealed to citizens to install rooftop solar systems in their homes.</p><p>He emphasised that the government’s objective is not only to create infrastructure but also to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach every family. In line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision, rapid expansion of housing, electricity, drinking water, roads and digital services is being undertaken across the state.</p><p>Assembly Speaker Dr Raman Singh was also present at the programme. Addressing the people, he said that Padma Shri awardee Phoolbasan Bai Yadav, along with women members of self-help groups, travelled across villages during the summer months of April and May to create awareness about crop diversification and water conservation. Their efforts have inspired farmers in Rajnandgaon to adopt diversified cropping practices.</p><p>During the programme, an MoU was signed between the District Administration and ABIS Export to procure soybean produce from farmers. Progressive farmers, Krishi Sakhi Didis, Sarpanches, and Rural Agricultural Extension Officers were honoured for their achievements, while mini-kits were distributed to beneficiaries to encourage crop diversification.</p><p>District In-charge Minister Shri Gajendra Yadav, Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board Shri Neelu Sharma, Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Labour Welfare Board Shri Yogesh Dutt Mishra, and other dignitaries were present.</p>