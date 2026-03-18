<p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday inaugurated a three-day health camp organised at Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly premises. The inaugural programme was attended by Leader of Opposition Dr. Charandas Mahant, Health Minister Shri Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, along with senior officials and staff of the Health Department.</p><p>In a gesture aimed at reinforcing the message of proactive health management, Chief Minister Shri Sai himself underwent a health check-up at the camp. Emphasising the need for regular medical screening, he said that changing lifestyles and reduced physical activity have led to a rapid rise in various ailments, regular health checkups are becoming increasingly essential.</p><p>Highlighting the benefits of timely diagnosis, Shri Sai stated that regular health check-ups enable individuals to remain vigilant and adopt necessary precautions, thereby preventing the onset of serious diseases. “Healthy citizens form the bedrock of a strong society and a prosperous state,” he remarked.</p><p>Chief Minister Shri Sai also appreciated the initiative taken by Assembly Speaker Dr. Raman Singh, saying that such health camps not only raise awareness but also encourage people to take responsibility for their well-being.</p><p>Among those present on the occasion were Health Secretary Shri Amit Kataria, Director (Health) Shri Sanjeev Kumar Jha, Managing Director of CGMSC Shri Ritesh Agrawal, and other officials and staff members.</p>