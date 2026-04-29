<p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday chaired a high-level review of the Labour Department at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan and directed officials to ensure that benefits of welfare schemes reach labourers at the grassroots. He said the real impact of schemes will be visible only when they reach the last-mile and are implemented effectively on the ground. Labour Minister Shri Lakhan Lal Dewangan also attended the meeting.</p><p>Chief Minister said several initiatives have been taken for labourers’ welfare under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, including the introduction of four labour codes. He directed officials to ensure effective implementation of the Code on Wages, 2019, Industrial Relations Code, 2020, Social Security Code, 2020, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 in the state.</p><p>Chief Minister said the Labour Department plays a crucial role in improving the lives of labourers. He directed officials to ensure effective implementation of schemes and to carry out surprise inspections of industrial units using technology to safeguard labourers’ rights. He added that these efforts are giving a new direction to the social and economic empowerment of labourers in Chhattisgarh.</p><p>Chief Minister also launched the ‘e-Shram Saathi’ mobile application, described as "Chhattisgarh Digital Labour Chowk" to help labourers access employment opportunities from home. He said labourers form the backbone of the economy and their welfare must remain a priority.</p><p>The review meeting covered the structure of the Labour Department, the Labour Commissioner’s organisation, industrial health and safety systems, and the functioning of the three major boards. Emphasis was also laid on implementing schemes through labour offices in all districts and organising periodic training programmes to ensure that labourers are informed about the schemes and are able to benefit from them.</p><p>Under the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, more than 33.14 lakh workers have been registered since September 5, 2008. The board runs 26 schemes and has notified 60 categories of labourers. In 2025–26, Rs 315 crore was collected through cess, taking the total collection to Rs 2,808 crore since inception. As of March 2026, Rs 2,558 crore has been spent under various schemes. </p><p>Several welfare schemes are being implemented in the state, including the Minimata Mahtari Jatan Yojana, Mukhyamantri Noni Sashaktikaran Yojana, Naunihal Chhatravriti Yojana, assistance for death and disability of construction workers, Siyan Assistance, Noni-Babu Medhavi Shiksha Sahayata Yojana, housing assistance, free coaching support, and the Didi e-rickshaw scheme. Under the Atal Utkrisht Shiksha Yojana, 100 students are selected each year in Class 6 on merit. Currently, 95 students from 31 districts are studying in 14 schools across eight districts. From the current academic session, the number of seats has been increased to 200.</p><p>The Chhattisgarh Unorganised Workers Social Security Board and the Labour Welfare Board are also implementing multiple schemes. The Labour Welfare Board runs 14 schemes with a budget provision of Rs 5.21 crore for 2025–26. Outreach is being carried out through initiatives such as the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Shram Ann Yojana, shram sammelan, and mobile camps.</p><p>Emphasising digital services, Chief Minister directed officials to ensure proper beneficiary identification through e-KYC. Around 55 percent verification has been completed, with the remaining work in progress. He also stressed strengthening initiatives such as the ‘Mukhyamantri Shramik Sahayata Kendra’.</p><p>Chief Secretary Shri Vikas Sheel, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Shri Subodh Singh, Labour Secretary Shri Himshikhar Gupta, Chief Minister's Special Secretary Shri Rajat Bansal, and senior officials of the Labour Department were present.</p>