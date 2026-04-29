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Raipur : Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai launches ‘e-Shram Saathi’ app to improve labour access to jobs and welfare

Ensuring protection and dignity of labourers is our responsibility: Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai
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Published 29 April 2026, 05:56 IST

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