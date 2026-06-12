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Raipur : Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai presents the vision of a developed Chhattisgarh at the NITI Aayog meeting

Major pledge to double incomes in Bastar: target to raise every family's income to Rs 30,000 per month within three years
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Published 12 June 2026, 09:42 IST

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