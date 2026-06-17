Raipur : Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai's Sushasan Tihar promises translated into action

<p>Development works announced by Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai during Sushasan Tihar in Surguja district have received administrative approval, paving the way for the construction of panchayat buildings, a PDS building and a cremation ground in villages of Batouli block.</p><p>The approvals relate to demands raised by villagers during the Chief Minister's visit to Shantipara in Gram Panchayat Silma on May 3 under Sushasan Tihar, where he interacted directly with residents and announced several development works.</p><p>Acting on the announcements, the district administration has approved the construction of a new panchayat building in Silma at a cost of ₹ 18.30 lakh through convergence of DMF and MGNREGA funds. A cremation ground worth ₹ 2.50 lakh has also been sanctioned under the DMF, while a new PDS building costing ₹ 11.63 lakh has been approved under MGNREGA.</p><p>Similarly, a new panchayat building costing ₹ 18.30 lakh has been sanctioned for village Kunkurikala through convergence of DMF and MGNREGA funds.</p><p>Villagers expressed satisfaction over the swift implementation of Chief Minister's announcements and said Sushasan Tihar has helped ensure that public demands are addressed in a time-bound manner through direct engagement between citizens and the administration.</p>