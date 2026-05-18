<p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday handed over symbolic keys of ‘pucca’ houses to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) during the Sushasan Tihar programme in Dhamtari.</p><p>Beneficiaries Smt. Kumari Yadav and Smt. Lata Sahu from Bhatagaon received the keys, marking the completion of their long wait for owing their dream house. Both families had been living in ‘kutcha’ houses for years and said the new homes have brought them safety, stability and dignity. They shared that earlier they faced repeated difficulties during rains, with leaking roofs and weak walls affecting daily life, children’s education and household security.</p><p>Addressing the programme, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai said the state government is working with an Antyodaya approach to ensure that welfare schemes reach the most needy sections of society. He said the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is not just about constructing houses, but about ensuring security, respect and a better quality of life for poor families.</p><p>He added that through initiatives like Sushasan Tihar, the government is directly connecting with citizens, resolving grievances and ensuring timely delivery of services. He said this approach is strengthening trust in governance and helping accelerate rural development across the state.</p><p>On this occasion, Member of Parliament Mahasamund Smt. Roop Kumari Choudhary, MLA Kurud Shri Ajay Chandrakar, MLA Dhamtari Shri Omkar Sahu, Mayor Shri Ramu Rohra, District Panchayat President Shri Arun Sarva, along with other public representatives and a large number of citizens were present.</p>