Raipur : CM Shri Sai honours democracy fighters, releases Souvenir ‘Aapatkaal Ke Yoddha’ at Emergency Remembrance Day event

<p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday attended the Democracy Fighters Felicitation Ceremony organised on Emergency Remembrance Day at DDU Auditorium, where he released the memorial publication “Aapatkaal Ke Yoddha” - Warriors of Emergency, chronicling the struggle of democracy fighters, and honoured winners of the state-level essay competition on the Emergency.</p><p>Addressing the gathering, keynote speaker Shri Indresh Kumar said that democracy is not merely a system of governance but a way of life. Recalling the Emergency, he said it was a testing period for Indian democracy when freedom of expression and fundamental rights came under severe strain. The sacrifices of democracy fighters, who endured imprisonment and hardship, should inspire future generations. Urging youth to uphold unity, discipline and social harmony, he said India’s cultural values have strengthened society and can further reinforce the country’s global identity. He also appealed to youth to embrace the spirit of “Nation First”.</p><p>Shri Vishnu Deo Sai described the Emergency as a dark chapter in India’s democratic history and said the sacrifices of democracy fighters must never be forgotten. CM said that the land of Chhattisgarh has always been a land of struggle, culture and tradition holding deep commitment to democratic values. The inclusion of this subject in the curriculum is a commendable initiative to acquaint future generation with history.</p><p><br>Recalling his family’s experience, he said his elder uncle, late Shri Narhari Sai, was jailed for 19 months during the Emergency, while volunteers secretly supplied food to affected families.</p><p>Assembly Speaker Dr Raman Singh said the 1975 Emergency posed a grave challenge to Indian democracy, citing press censorship, suspension of fundamental rights and constitutional amendments. He said the period serves as a reminder to remain vigilant in protecting democratic values.</p><p>More than 540 students participated in the state-level essay competition. In the school category, Jagriti Jangde of J.R. Dani Girls School, Raipur, won first prize and received Rs 31,000 and a memento, followed by Korba based Suraj Tandiya of Vivekanand Vidyapeeth School and Agrasen International School’s Ansh Deshmukh of Durg at third place. In the college category, Kalyani Patle of Raipur secured first place, followed by Seema Sao of Raigarh and Khushboo of Durg. The Chief Minister presented mementoes and cash awards to the winners and lauded the active participation of youth in promoting awareness about democracy and the Constitution.</p><p>The event was graced by Union Minister of State Shri Tokhan Sahu, Rajya Sabha MP Smt. Laxmi Verma, National President of the Loktantra Senani Sangh Shri Kailash Soni, MLA Shri Motilal Sahu, MLA Smt. Gomti Sai, Chairman of the Building and Other Construction Workers' Board Dr Rampratap Singh, Chairman of the Civil Supplies Corporation Shri Sanjay Shrivastava, Chairman of CGMSC Shri Deepak Mhaske, Chairperson of the Child Rights Protection Commission Smt. Varnika Sharma, Mahamandaleshwar Shri Ajay Ramdas, Shri Akhilesh Soni, State President of the Loktantra Senani Sangh Shri Diwakar Tiwari, National Vice President of the Loktantra Senani Sangh Shri Sachchidanand Upasne, along with several eminent citizens, democracy fighters, and their family members, were present at the programme.</p>