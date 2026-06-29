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Raipur : CM Shri Sai honours democracy fighters, releases Souvenir ‘Aapatkaal Ke Yoddha’ at Emergency Remembrance Day event

Dr Raman Singh calls Emergency a lesson in safeguarding democracy; Shri Indresh Kumar urges youth to uphold ‘Nation First’
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Published 29 June 2026, 06:02 IST

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