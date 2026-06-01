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Raipur : CM Shri Vishnu Deo Sai announces Rs 105 crore development push for Bemetara

Roads, healthcare, child protection and basic infrastructure receive major boost Delivering outreach of development to remotest corner is government's commitment: Chief Minister Shri Sai
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Published 01 June 2026, 06:31 IST

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