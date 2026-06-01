Raipur : CM Shri Vishnu Deo Sai announces Rs 105 crore development push for Bemetara

<p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, during his one-day visit to Bemetara on Sunday, dedicated and laid foundation stones for development works worth Rs 105.04 crore in the district. </p><p>Despite sudden strong winds, storm and heavy rain, the programme was shifted to the District Panchayat auditorium, but inauguration of development works continued without interruption. Shri Sai said the government’s commitment to development and public welfare remains firm despite natural challenges. He added that the venue change did not delay the projects, reflecting the administration’s resolve and focus on public interest.</p><p>CM underlined building public’s trust by providing convenience and opportunities in people's lives beyond output of developing projects. He said works related to roads, healthcare, drinking water, education and social security directly improve citizens' quality of life, and the government's objective is to ensure that the benefits of schemes reach the last person in society. Extending development to every village, farmer, woman and needy family remains a top priority, he added.</p><p>Shri Sai laid the foundation stone for 13 development projects worth Rs 78.01 crore. These include two-lane strengthening of the Berla-Kodwa-Deverbija-Karmu road, development of the Bhedni-Saldha-Sindhori road, Bahinga-Tiwaraiya-Simga approach road, Sodh-Rewe-Deverbija-Akola-Khati-Sauri road, Mudpar Khurd-Jamghat approach road, construction of a bal sampreshan grih under Mission Vatsalya, a Nagar Sena administrative building, the Gudeli-Kandarka road, and CC roads, drains and community infrastructure works in various villages.</p><p>Chief Minister also carried out public dedication of five completed projects worth Rs 27.03 crore, including newly constructed Hamar Clinics, borewell drilling works and various road construction projects.</p><p>Shri Sai said expanding healthcare services is among the state's highest priorities and that health infrastructure is being continuously strengthened to provide quality medical services in rural areas. Facilities such as Hamar Clinics, he said, will play an important role in delivering better healthcare closer to people.</p><p>Highlighting the importance of connectivity, the Chief Minister said roads are the lifeline of development, enabling access to education, healthcare, agriculture, trade and employment. He added that the state government is expanding infrastructure to link villages with cities and farmers with markets, and said the approved projects in Bemetara will boost socio-economic growth and benefit thousands directly.</p><p>Shri Sai directed officials to complete all approved projects within stipulated timelines while maintaining quality standards and transparency. He said meeting public expectations is the government's foremost responsibility. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Chhattisgarh is setting new benchmarks in development, and the state government is committed to ensuring that every section of society benefits and no region is left behind. The projects launched in Bemetara, he said, will serve as a strong foundation for a developed Bemetara and a developed Chhattisgarh.</p>