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Raipur : Decision by Central Government to increase MSP is a historic step in the interest of farmers: Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai

Farmers to benefit from increase in Minimum Support Price of 14 kharif crops including paddy
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Published 14 May 2026, 06:48 IST

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