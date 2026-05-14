Raipur : Decision by Central Government to increase MSP is a historic step in the interest of farmers: Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai

<p>Farm sector gets major policy boost as Centre increases MSP for 14 kharif crops including paddy. Welcoming the move,Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai said that the decision taken by the Union Cabinet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the marketing year 2026–27 is a historic step towards increasing farmers’ income, making agriculture profitable, and strengthening the rural economy.</p><p>“The significant increase in the MSP of various Kharif crops, including paddy, clearly reflects the Central Government’s strong commitment to ensuring that farmers receive fair value for their hard work,” said Shri Sai. The historic rise in paddy MSP over the past years has further strengthened the dignity, confidence, and prosperity of farmers, he added.</p><p>Shri Sai said that the Chhattisgarh Government, while giving the highest priority to farmers’ interests, is procuring paddy at the highest rate in the country at Rs 3,100 per quintal. Hence, this farmer’s friendly policy resulted in record paddy procurement in the state, along with building farmers’ trust in the government.<br> <br>In a continuous stride towards farmer’s welfare Shri Sai said that state government is continuously working with a commitment towards agricultural progress and rural prosperity. Coordinated efforts of Central and State Governments are working to economically empower farmers and provide new strength to the agriculture sector.</p><p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan for this significant and visionary decision taken in the interest of farmers.</p>