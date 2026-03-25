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Raipur : Deendayal Upadhyay Bhoomiheen Krishi Mazdoor Kalyan Yojana : Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai to Disburse ₹500 Crore to Nearly 5 Lakh Landless Labour Families

Increasing Income and Ensuring Financial Stability for Landless Labourers is our Focus : Shri Sai
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Published 25 March 2026, 06:18 IST

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