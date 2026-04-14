<p>In a significant milestone in Bastar’s transformation from conflict to confidence, the region witnessed a major boost to development as Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai dedicated and laid the foundation stone for more than Rs. 308 crore worth of projects in the Sukma district on April 13. A total of 228 development projects, including the foundation-laying of 159 projects and the inauguration of 69 completed works, were held. </p><p>Addressing a large gathering at the Mini Stadium in Sukma, the Chief Minister stated that the state government’s top priority is the holistic development of areas that remained backwards for nearly four decades due to Naxalism. He highlighted that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, peace has been restored in Bastar, paving the way for “rapid and sustainable development.”</p><p>The Chief Minister emphasised that villages once marked by fear and violence are now witnessing the sound of school bells, reflecting a return to normalcy and growing faith in democracy. He noted that more than 3,000 Maoists have surrendered so far and are being rehabilitated through dedicated centres.</p><p><strong>Major Push Towards a Healthy Bastar</strong></p><p>During the programme, the Chief Minister also underwent a health check-up and praised the “Mukhyamantri Swasth Bastar Abhiyan,” which aims to ensure doorstep healthcare services. Under this initiative, 1,100 teams will conduct health screenings across seven districts.</p><p>Before the event, he visited various departmental stalls set up at the venue and interacted directly with citizens and beneficiaries. Assistance materials and certificates under multiple welfare schemes were distributed on the spot.</p><p>At the Health Department stall, certificates were awarded to seven TB-free gram panchayats, while officials informed that 28 panchayats in the district have already achieved TB-free status. The Chief Minister also interacted with TB patients and distributed food baskets to support their recovery.</p><p>Patients who had undergone cataract surgeries were personally given spectacles by the Chief Minister, along with medicines and eye drops. Sub-health centres in Murtunda, Penta, and Kankerlanka were awarded NQAS certification, reflecting improved quality in healthcare services.</p><p>At the Social Welfare Department stall, five beneficiaries who had lost limbs in IED blasts were provided with artificial legs. At the same time, four wheelchairs and three tricycles were distributed to persons with disabilities. Identity cards were also issued to six beneficiaries with special needs, connecting them to welfare schemes.</p><p>Interacting with women from self-help groups at the NRLM stall, the Chief Minister encouraged them to progress “from Lakhpati Didi to Crorepati Didi,” assuring continued government support for entrepreneurship and livelihood enhancement.</p><p>At the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana stall, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of house construction by interacting with beneficiaries. Under the Tribal Development Department, 15 forest rights certificates were distributed, ensuring “legal empowerment and security of tribal families.”</p><p>At the Forest Department stall, tendupatta collectors received assistance, including a symbolic cheque of Rs. 4.27 lakh to the Tongpal cooperative society, and the distribution of collection cards to beneficiaries.</p><p>To promote self-employment, two e-rickshaws were distributed to rehabilitated women self-help groups, while one beneficiary received an appointment letter.</p><p><strong>Niyad Nella Nar 2.0 and Key Announcements</strong></p><p>The Chief Minister stated that under the Niyad Nella Nar Yojana, development works have been carried out in over 500 villages through 45 schemes of 17 departments. In its next phase, “Niyad Nellanar 2.0,” the initiative will be expanded to 10 districts, further strengthening grassroots development.</p><p>On the occasion, he also made eight major announcements for the region, including the construction of roads, culverts, bus stands, and community halls, as well as the renovation of temples and the reinforcement of infrastructure and community assets.</p><p>Health Minister Shri Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, MP Shri Mahesh Kashyap, Chief Secretary Shri Vikas Sheel, Health Secretary Shri Amit Kataria, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister Shri Rajat Bansal, senior officials, public representatives, and a large number of residents were present.</p>