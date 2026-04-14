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Raipur : Development Echoes in Naxal-Free Bastar: Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai dedicates and lays foundation stone of Rs. 308 crore projects in Sukma

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Published 14 April 2026, 09:14 IST

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