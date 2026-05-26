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Raipur : Farmers will not face difficulties in Kharif preparations: Adequate diesel to be provided for agriculture on the instructions of Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai

Instructions issued to ensure diesel availability as per requirement for tractor ploughing and irrigation pumps Farmers exempted from restriction on diesel distribution in drums and ‘jerrycans’
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Published 26 May 2026, 06:18 IST

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