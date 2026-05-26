<p>Ahead of the upcoming ‘kharif’ season, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai has taken a major decision in the interest of farmers. After reviewing the availability of petrol and diesel across the state, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of diesel for tractors used in field ploughing and irrigation pumps, so that farming activities are not affected.</p><p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai said, “Farmers are the backbone of the state’s economy and that no disruption in Kharif season preparations will be tolerated.” Hence, he directed the Food Department, district administrations and oil companies to ensure timely and hassle-free availability of diesel for farmers. The officials and oil companies are also directed to make special arrangements so that farmers can easily access diesel for agricultural activities during the upcoming ‘kharif’ season.</p><p>Under the Food Department’s May 22, 2026 order, supply of fuel in drums and jerrycans from the state’s 2,516 petrol pumps has been restricted to prevent misuse of petrol and diesel. However, farmers have been exempted from the restriction to ensure that ploughing, sowing and irrigation work during the Kharif season continues without disruption.</p><p>Food Secretary Smt. Reena Baba Saheb Kangale informed that the availability of petrol and diesel in Chhattisgarh is adequate. At present, the state has a stock of 4.3 crore litres of petrol and around 5.55 crore litres of diesel. On May 24, 2026, the state received 23.33 lakh litres of petrol and 62.40 lakh litres of diesel. Regular supply of petrol and diesel as per requirement is continuing in the state.</p><p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai assured farmers that the state government is ensuring uninterrupted diesel supply during the 'Kharif' season, with district administrations and agencies directed to prevent any disruption in ploughing, sowing and irrigation activities.</p>