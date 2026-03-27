Raipur : Grand Opening of the Country’s First ‘Khelo India Tribal Games 2026’: A Mega Sporting Confluence of Tribal Strength in Chhattisgarh

The launch of Khelo India Tribal Games from Chhattisgarh is historic — Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Government committed to giving a new sky to sports talents — Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai Raipur, Bastar, and Surguja emerge as national sporting hubs, hosting around 2,500 players from 30 States and Union erritories across nine disciplines.