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Raipur : Hosting Khelo India Tribal Games is a Matter of Pride for Chhattisgarh, A Catalyst for Nurturing Talent from Bastar and Across the State: Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai

Union Minister of State Ms Raksha Nikhil Khadse pays courtesy call on Chief Minister; Emphasis on Providing National Platforms to Emerging Sporting Talent Mega events such as Bastar and Surguja Olympics, Bastar Pandum Drawing Nationwide Acclaim
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Published 07 April 2026, 06:34 IST

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