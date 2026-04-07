Raipur : Hosting Khelo India Tribal Games is a Matter of Pride for Chhattisgarh, A Catalyst for Nurturing Talent from Bastar and Across the State: Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai

Union Minister of State Ms Raksha Nikhil Khadse pays courtesy call on Chief Minister; Emphasis on Providing National Platforms to Emerging Sporting Talent Mega events such as Bastar and Surguja Olympics, Bastar Pandum Drawing Nationwide Acclaim