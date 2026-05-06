<p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai attended the closing ceremony of “Innovation Mahakumbh 1.0” held at Shaheed Mahendra Karma University campus in Jagdalpur on May 5. He stated that the Bastar region is rich in talent and potential, and what it needs is the right platform, guidance, and opportunities. He said the event is providing youth with a strong platform for innovation and entrepreneurship.</p><p>Highlighting the roadmap for the holistic development of Bastar, the Chief Minister stated that special focus has been placed on employment, education, startups, and infrastructure. He also announced that the “Niyad Nella Nar Yojana” will be expanded and implemented as “Niyad Nella Nar 2.0” across 10 districts.</p><p>He further stated that to make Chhattisgarh an innovation hub, the state government has implemented the “Innovation and Startup Promotion Policy 2025–30,” under which youth are being supported at every stage—from idea generation to business expansion. He added that facilities such as financial assistance are encouraging the growth of startups. </p><p>The Chief Minister stated that the youth will play a crucial role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He emphasised that the path to a developed Chhattisgarh passes through a developed Bastar. He noted that Bastar holds immense potential in tribal art, minor forest produce, organic farming, tourism, and handicrafts, which can be taken to new heights by linking them with technology, branding, and e-commerce. He also noted that increased tourism in Bastar will boost demand for homestays, local guides, handicrafts, and forest produce, thereby strengthening the rural economy.</p><p>Expressing confidence, Chief Minister Shri Sai stated that the youth of Bastar will significantly contribute to building a developed Bastar, developed Chhattisgarh, and developed India through entrepreneurship.</p><p>During the programme, winners of best ideas and best startups were honoured with cash prizes, certificates, and mementoes.</p><p>On this occasion, Forest Minister Shri Kedar Kashyap encouraged youth to adopt entrepreneurship and self-employment to improve their livelihoods and support their families.</p><p>Higher Education Minister Shri Tank Ram Verma said that the Innovation Mahakumbh has provided a platform for youth to develop their innovations further and become self-reliant. He motivated young participants to become job creators rather than job seekers and inspire others.</p><p>Member of Parliament (Bastar) Shri Mahesh Kashyap and Jagdalpur MLA Shri Kiran Singh Deo also addressed the gathering, urging youth to adopt innovation-driven entrepreneurship and contribute to fulfilling Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India.</p><p>At the beginning of the programme, Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Mahendra Karma University, Professor Manoj Shrivastava, elaborated on the objectives of the Innovation Mahakumbh, the establishment of the university, and its various academic and innovative initiatives.</p><p>MLA Shri Vinayak Goyal, Chairman of Chhattisgarh Beverage Corporation Shri Srinivas Maddi, Chairman of the Scheduled Tribe Commission Shri Roopsingh Mandavi, District Panchayat President Smt. Vedwati Kashyap, Mayor Shri Sanjay Pandey, and other public representatives and dignitaries were present.</p>