Raipur: Investment in Railway Infrastructure Will Shape a New Future for Coming Generations: Chief Minister Sai

<p><strong>Affordable and Accessible Railway Service made available for People of Rajim Region: Chief Minister Shri Sai</strong></p><p><strong>Rajim, the ‘Prayag of Chhattisgarh,’ Now Connected to the Rail Network</strong></p><p><strong>Improved Travel Facilities Between Raipur and Rajim</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai today flagged off a new MEMU train service from Rajim to Raipur, enhancing travel convenience for people of the region. The inauguration took place in Rajim, where the Chief Minister also launched the Rajim–Raipur–Rajim MEMU service and extended the Raipur–Abhanpur MEMU train to Rajim. A large number of passengers boarded the inaugural service and travelled enthusiastically to Raipur. The introduction of an affordable and accessible train service created an atmosphere of joy and celebration across the area.</p><p>Chief Minister Shri Sai said the new service would provide an economical travel option to residents of Rajim, Gariaband, and Devbhog for reaching the state capital, Raipur. He noted that the train would prove particularly beneficial for students, employees, and traders. “Rajim, the ‘Prayag of Chhattisgarh,’ has now been connected to the rail network. Travel from rural regions to Raipur will become more convenient, comfortable, and affordable,” he added.</p><p>Highlighting the pace of development in the state, the Chief Minister said, “With the blessings of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Chhattisgarh has witnessed uninterrupted progress for the past 19 months. The rapid investments being made in railway infrastructure will shape a new future for coming generations.” He recalled that nearly eight years ago, a narrow-gauge train used to run from Dhamtari to Raipur, and after this gap, broad-gauge service has now been made available. On behalf of the people of Chhattisgarh, Shri Sai expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Modi for this development.</p><p>Chief Minister Shri Sai informed that around ₹45,000 crore worth of railway projects are currently underway in the state. In the Budget for FY 2025–26, a provision of nearly ₹7,000 crore has been made, ensuring rapid expansion and development of railway services in Chhattisgarh.</p><p>The inauguration event was attended by Forest Minister Shri Kedar Kashyap, Food Minister Shri Dayal Das Baghel, Raipur MP Shri Brijmohan Agrawal, Mahasamund MP Smt. Rupkumari Chaudhary, Abhanpur MLA Shri Indrakumar Sahu, Rajim MLA Shri Rohit Sahu, Chairman of Chhattisgarh State Warehousing Corporation Shri Chandu Lal Sahu, Chairperson of Gobra Nawapara Municipality Smt. Omkumari Sanjay Sahu, Chairperson of Rajim Nagar Panchayat Shri Mahesh Yadav, along with senior railway officials including South East Central Railway’s General Manager Shri Tarun Prakash and a large gathering of citizens.</p><p>Forest Minister and District-in-Charge Minister for Raipur, Shri Kedar Kashyap, said that the direct rail link to Rajim, the ‘Prayag of Chhattisgarh,’ would also boost tourism. He highlighted that on May 22, 103 railway stations across the country were selected for modernization under the ‘Nirmal Bharat Railway Station’ scheme, which includes five stations from Chhattisgarh, with 32 more to be added. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Modi and appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister Shri Sai, noting that the ongoing ₹45,000 crore worth of projects will greatly strengthen connectivity. He further mentioned that Bastar too is benefiting, with the 140 km-long railway line under the Raoghat Project progressing steadily.</p><p>Raipur MP Shri Brijmohan Agrawal noted that Rajim attracts large numbers of saints and tourists from across the country. “With this new connectivity, they can now travel directly from Raipur to Rajim, which will not only boost tourism and regional development but also enhance Rajim’s prominence on the global map,” he said.</p><p>Mahasamund MP Smt. Rupkumari Chaudhary congratulated the people and said the service would make travel between Rajim and Raipur much easier. Pilgrims and tourists would now also be able to travel directly from Rajim to Dongargarh.</p><p>According to information received from the Raipur Division of South East Central Railway, the Raipur–Abhanpur–Raipur MEMU passenger service has been extended to Rajim. From September 19, 2025, train number 68766/68767 Rajim–Abhanpur–Raipur MEMU passenger will run daily in both directions between Rajim and Raipur. The train will have a total of eight coaches, including six general class compartments and two power cars.</p>