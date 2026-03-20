<p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday performed the Bhoomipujan ceremony for six important development works worth a total of more than Rs 19.51 crore near the Police Line helipad in Jashpur Nagar, giving a new boost to the region’s development. On this occasion, he reiterated the state government’s commitment to strengthening urban and rural infrastructure.</p><p>The Bhoomipujan were performed for the construction of a cremation facility valued at Rs 35.46 lakh in ward no. 18 of Bhagalpur and a modern auditorium estimated cost of Rs 6.76 crore in ward no. 16. These projects will provide better social, cultural, and public amenities to the residents of the city.</p><p>The other works include the construction of four major roads aimed at improving connectivity and economic activities in the rural areas of Jashpur district. These include the Chatakpur–Rengarbahar road costing Rs 2.89 crore, the Kunkuri–Aurijor–Matlutoli–Patel Para road costing Rs 3.01 crore, the Ranibandh–Chidatangar–Uparkachhar road costing Rs 3.29 crore and the Dhuriamba–Katukhosha road costing Rs 3.18 crore. </p><p>On this occasion, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai said that the state government is continuously working towards the overall and balanced development of the state. He stated that expanding modern facilities in urban areas and strengthening infrastructure in rural regions are key priorities of the government. He expressed confidence that the completion of these projects will give new direction to the socio-economic development of the region.</p><p>On this occasion, MLA Smt. Gomti Sai, Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board Dr. Rampratap Singh, Municipal Council President Shri Arvind Bhagat, District Panchayat Vice President Shri Shaurya Pratap Singh Judeo, Municipal Vice President Shri Yash Pratap Singh Judeo, along with other public representatives and distinguished citizens, were present.</p>