Raipur : Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla meets Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai

<p>Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla met with Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai at the Chief Minister’s residence in Raipur on June 18. Chief Minister Shri Sai extended a warm welcome and honoured him by presenting a traditional shawl and a commemorative memento. He also gifted a coffee table book showcasing Chhattisgarh’s rich cultural heritage and the world-renowned Bastar Dussehra festival.</p><p>Welcoming Shri Om Birla to Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai stated that his contribution towards strengthening democratic traditions, upholding parliamentary values and enhancing the effectiveness of public representatives has been inspiring. He expressed confidence that under Shri Birla’s leadership and guidance, democratic institutions would become even stronger and the foundations of democracy would continue to deepen.</p><p>During the meeting, discussions were held on various contemporary issues related to the state’s development, good governance, the effective implementation of public welfare schemes, the promotion of democratic values, and matters of public interest.</p><p>Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Speaker Dr Raman Singh, Union Minister of State Shri Tokhan Sahu, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shri Kedar Kashyap, Member of Parliament Shri Brijmohan Agrawal and other public representatives were also present.</p>