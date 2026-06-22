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Raipur : Make yoga part of daily life, contribute to building a healthy society : Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai

Chief Minister attends state-level International Yoga Day programme in Ambikapur
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Published 22 June 2026, 09:38 IST

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