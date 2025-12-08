Raipur : 'Naxalism in Chhattisgarh is now breathing its last; a new era of development has begun' — Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai

<p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai stated that the complete eradication of Naxalism is now visibly taking shape, which is the biggest obstacle to Chhattisgarh’s development. He described this achievement as the collective outcome of the strong leadership of the double-engine government, the clear strategy of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, and the courage, valour and unwavering resolve of India’s security forces. </p><p>The Chief Minister stated that “Naxalism is now in its ending phase,” calling it a historic milestone for the state. He reiterated that the firm commitment of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah is to completely eliminate Naxalism across the country by 31 March 2026, and this pledge is now becoming a reality on the ground. </p><p>Shri Sai stated that with the decline of Naxal violence, a strong foundation of peace and stability is being established across Chhattisgarh, particularly in Bastar. Regions that were deprived of development for decades are now witnessing rapid progress in roads, education, healthcare, communication, tourism and livelihood opportunities. He remarked that “Bastar is now on the path of transformation, and in the coming years, a true wave of development will flow there.” </p><p>Expressing confidence, the Chief Minister said that the combined strength of the state government’s commitment, the Centre’s guidance, and the bravery of security forces will ensure not just a Naxal-free Chhattisgarh, but also position the state as one of India’s most progressive and rapidly developing regions. He said the new Chhattisgarh is growing with the guiding mantra of peace, prosperity, trust and development.</p>