Raipur : NCBC Chairperson Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti meets Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, discusses OBC welfare and empowerment

<p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday held a courtesy meeting with National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) Chairperson Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti at his residence office and discussed issues related to the welfare, social justice, educational advancement and socio-economic development of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).</p><p>Chief Minister welcomed the NCBC Chairperson and presented her with a memento.</p><p>During the meeting, Chief Minister said the state government is committed to the holistic development and welfare of backward classes and is ensuring that the benefits of various government schemes reach eligible communities.</p><p>Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti briefed Chief Minister on the role and functioning of the NCBC and its efforts to protect and promote the rights of backward classes. She also shared details of the commission's activities, welfare initiatives and facilities available to the community.</p><p>Meanwhile, NCBC is a constitutional body that advises the Centre and state governments on matters concerning the social and educational advancement of backward classes, reviews the progress of their development, and monitors the implementation of constitutional and legal safeguards meant for their protection.</p><p>Chairman of the Chhattisgarh State Backward Classes Commission Shri Nehru Nishad and other members of the commission were also present</p>