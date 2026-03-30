Raipur : New chapter of development from Atal Parisar: Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurates and lays foundation for development works worth over Rs 26 crore in Bilaspur

Unveiling of revered Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s statue, the architect of Chhattisgarh Statue of Atal Ji is an inspiring initiative to preserve his personality and ideals — Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai