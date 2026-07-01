Raipur : Our Government Will Give Ramgarh's Historical, Cultural and Archaeological Heritage a New Global Identity: Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai

<p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai attended the closing ceremony of the two-day historic Ramgarh Mahotsav 2026 in Surguja district on June 30.</p><p>He stated that Ramgarh is not merely a centre for cultural celebrations, but a living symbol of Chhattisgarh's glorious traditions, nature worship, faith, history and cultural consciousness. This sacred land of Surguja, besides its natural beauty, is an invaluable repository of India's rich cultural heritage. References to Ramgarh are found in several ancient texts, which testify to its historical significance. </p><p>He stated that according to popular belief, Bhagwan Shri Ram, Mata Sita and Lakshman spent time in this region during their exile in the Treta Yuga. He further stated that Sita Bengra Cave remains an important centre of faith and devotion, and the memories of the Ramayana still resonate through the winds and rocks of Ramgarh.</p><p>He stated that Sita Bengra Cave is considered one of the oldest theatres in India, where cultural programmes and dramatic performances were held thousands of years ago. Jogimara Cave, on the other hand, is internationally renowned for its ancient mural paintings. Natural rock formations such as Hathipol and the region's ancient sculptures stand as testimony to the state's rich cultural heritage. The Chief Minister said that references indicate that Mahakavi Kalidasa composed Meghadutam in this region, which further enhances Ramgarh's literary significance.</p><p>He said that the state government is committed to securing national and international recognition for historical heritage sites such as Ramgarh, Sita Bengra and Jogimara. Tourist facilities are being expanded so that visitors from across the country and abroad can experience the region's history, culture and natural beauty. He said that Ramgarh Mahotsav will continue to be organised every year with the same grandeur witnessed this year.</p><p>The Chief Minister said that development works worth more than Rs. 2,387 crore have been approved in Surguja district during the last two and a half years. He stated that the dream of permanent housing is being realised rapidly across the state.</p><p>He stated that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and owing to the strong resolve of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah and the courage of security forces, decisive success has been achieved against Naxalism in the Bastar region. Houses are also being provided to rehabilitated Naxalites and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) families.</p><p>The Chief Minister said that recruitment processes across various departments are underway for the youth. The Chief Minister Helpline has also been launched to promptly resolve public grievances, through which citizens' complaints are being effectively addressed.</p><p>He announced Rs. 1 crore for the development of Ramgarh. He also announced the formation of a Nagar Panchayat by merging Udaipur and Dumardih in response to residents' demand.</p><p>Tourism and Culture Minister Shri Rajesh Agrawal stated that Ramgarh Mahotsav is a platform for preserving and promoting the state's rich cultural heritage, folk arts and glorious traditions. He said the event connects the younger generation with their culture while elevating the region's cultural identity.</p><p>Agriculture Minister Shri Ramvichar Netam extended his greetings on the occasion of Ramgarh Mahotsav and said that the festival, which has been organised for nearly 50 years, holds immense historical, mythological and archaeological significance.</p><p><strong>Chief Minister Facilitates 'Shala Pravesh' of Pahadi Korwa Children and Honours Tourism Influencers</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai facilitated the 'Shala Pravesh' of six children from the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) Pahadi Korwa community on stage. He applied tilak on their foreheads, offered them sweets, and presented school bags, water bottles, and study materials, wishing them a bright future.</p><p>The Chief Minister also honoured tourism influencers who visited various tourist destinations and prepared special documentaries in Surguja district from June 26 to 30, presenting them with certificates of appreciation.</p><p>MLAs Shri Prabodh Minj, Shri Ramkumar Toppo, Smt Shakuntala Porte, Smt Uddeshwari Paikra, Chairman of the Chhattisgarh State Youth Commission Shri Vishva Vijay Singh Tomar, officials of various departments, public representatives and a large number of citizens were present at the closing ceremony</p>